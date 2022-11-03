New Deus Ex game reportedly in ‘very very early’ development at Eidos Montreal

In light of the news that Embracer shut down Onoma (formerly known as Square Enix Montreal), Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier took to Twitter to let everyone know where things currently stand. Some Onoma staff will be moving to Eidos Montreal, and Eidos has since cancelled its upcoming Stranger Things title.

We definitely asked for this. Specifically about a month ago when Alex and Jim talked up the prospect of a new Deus Ex following the Embracer deal.

This news wasn’t entirely doom and gloom, however, as Schreier then mentioned what Eidos Montreal is currently working on. Alongside a new IP and co-development partnerships with Xbox (including Fable), Eidos Montreal is reportedly working on a new Deus Ex title.

So far, the title is said to be in “very very early” development according to Schreier.

Eidos Montreal, which remains intact, canceled the Stranger Things-inspired "kids on bikes" game that was rumored recently. They're now working on:

1) A new IP (recently rescoped)

2) A new Deus Ex (very very early)

3) co-dev partnerships with Xbox including Fable — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 1, 2022

Just a few months ago, back in August, Jeff Grub also spoke about Deus Ex making a comeback with GamesRadar. In the discussion, Grubb shared that, “The rumbling I've heard is that the studio wants to immediately get into Deus Ex. They want to get right back into that. They want to challenge - they want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't, and stuff like that. That's the word going around. We'll see if that happens.”

This is all to be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, with Grubb themself saying that, “It's so early, like what that will turn into. But there was no possibility for that conversation to begin under the current Square Enix, right?”

Before Embracer acquired Eidos Montreal earlier this year, the development team was owned by Square Enix. With Eidos Montreal and the Deus Ex IP now in the hands of Embracer, it does seem all the more likely that we’ll see a new Deus Ex game sooner or later, especially in light of what Jason Schreier is reporting.

Quoting Schrier’s tweet, the voice actor behind Adam Jensen of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Elias Toufexis - says, “I’m glad they are (seemingly?) working on a new #DeusEx. Please stop asking me because I don’t know anything about it or if Adam Jensen is even going to be a part of it.”

I’m glad they are (seemingly?) working on a new #DeusEx. Please stop asking me because I don’t know anything about it or if Adam Jensen is even going to be a part of it.



I love the series and I hope to play Jensen again. I have zero info! https://t.co/CRaoRjJkzg — 𝙴𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚜 𝚃𝚘𝚞𝚏𝚎𝚡𝚒𝚜 (@EliasToufexis) November 1, 2022

Considering the game is supposedly in very early development, we might have awhile to wait before we see any confirmation or further news on the game. Here’s to hoping that something comes from this.