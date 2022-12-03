Mythical Pokemon Keldeo debuts in Pokemon Go next week during the Mythic Blade event

Next week, Pokemon Go players can catch the Mythical Pokemon Keldeo, the Fighting colt Pokemon.

The cutie will be available in its normal form during the event and will know the featured attack Sacred Sword.

Keldeo has been sighted for the first time in Pokemon Go

You will be able to acquire Keldeo via a ticketed Special Research story event that will cost you $7.99, or your regional equivalent.

Running December 6-11, ticket-holders will gain access to the Special Research story during the Mythic Blade event. Special Research rewards will include a Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item, 14 Rare Candies, 12 Silver Pinap Berries, two Incubators, two Super Incubators, two Incense, various Fighting-type and Water-type encounters, and more.

If you decide not to fork over the $8, regardless of whether you have a ticket, other Fighting-type Pokemon will be appearing.

These Pokemon are Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite, and Monferno. If you’re lucky, you might encounter Poliwrath and making its debut, Crabrawler.

One-Star Raids will feature Meditite, Buizel, Tympole, and Timburr. Pokemon coming to Three-Star Raids are Poliwrath, Aerodactyl, Skarmory, and Breloom. Terrakion and Virizion will return to Five-Star Raids.

Virizion is available now until December 8, and Terrakion will appear December 8-15.

Mega Aggron is the Mega Raid Pokemon during this time.

Field Research task encounters will be available and feature Galarian Farfetch’d, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one.

An event-themed Collection Challenge is coming, and upon completion, you will receive one Fast TM and one Charged TM.