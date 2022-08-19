MultiVersus debut tops the chart, Switch and PlayStation 5 doing rather well at retail- July 2022 NPD

The NPD Group has released its July 2022 report covering video game hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US.

According to the NPD, total videogame industry spending declined 9% year-over-year (yoy) to $4.18 billion. Year-to-date spending declined 10% to $30.5 billion yoy, with subscription content remaining the only major spending category seeing growth.

For the month of July, hardware sales increased by 12% yoy to $362 million. However, year-to-date spending on hardware fell 7% to $2.5 billion.

PlayStation 5 led the market in hardware spending during both July and 2022, while Switch sold the most units in both periods. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales each experienced double-digit percentage growth yoy.

MultiVersus was the best-selling software title for July, driven by sales of the Founder's Packs. Warner Bros. published two of the top three best-selling games for the month, with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in third place.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 debuted as the fourth best-selling game of July despite digital sales not being included and was the best-selling game of July on Switch.

Have a look at the best-selling games for July below, courtesy of the NPD's Mat Piscatella. The best-selling games per platform are below.

For mobile, the top games per spending were Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Coin Master, Pokémon GO, Evony: The King's Return, Royal Match, Bingo Blitz, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Jackpot Party, and Homescapes.

Accessories fell 22% in July compared to July 2021, to $148 million. A drop in gamepad spending drove the decline. The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black was July's best-selling accessory, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller leads year-to-date in accessory dollar sales.