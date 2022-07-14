If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HEY HEY HEY GOODBYE

Most Dragon Age and Mass Effect DLC is now free on PC through Origin

So long, BioWare Points.
EA is doing away with BioWare Points, a currency available through the Origin Store used to purchase DLC for PC versions of Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

Because of this, much of the previously released DLC only available through BioWare Points can now be acquired free of charge (via reddit.)

This means that if you own Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, Mass Effect 2, or Mass Effect 3 on Origin, you get the DLC for no charge (thanks, GamesRadar).

The only items not available for free are the multiplayer packs for Mass Effect 3.

If you have some spare BioWare Points, you can use these to purchase the packs until October 11. After that, the multiplayer packs will only be redeemable using Credits you earned through gameplay.

All content previously purchased using BioWare Points will remain available to you.

