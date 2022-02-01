Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil 7 top Capcom's Platinum Titles list

Capcom has updated its Platinum Titles list which provides sales data on the ten best-selling titles in the company's library.

There are only three franchises represented in the top 10: Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter.

The latest release in the Resident Evil series, May's Resident Evil Village, has sold 5.70 million copies, putting it in tenth place on the Platinum Titles list.

It was beaten out by other Resident Evil titles Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 2 remake, and Resident Evil 7.

Speaking of Resident Evil 7, it came in second on the best-sellers list with 10.60 million units sold.

Moving on to the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter: World topped the list with 17.80 million units sold since January 2018. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold 8.80 million units since its release in 2019, and Monster Hunter Rise moved 7.70 million units from March 2021.

As far as Street Fighter is concerned, Street Fighter 2 sits in eighth place with 6.30 million units sold since 1992, and 2016's Street Fighter 5 has sold 6.10 million units since its release.

Below is the full list.

Capcom Platinum Titles Top 10

Monster Hunter: World - 17.80 million units - Release: January 2018

Resident Evil 7 - 10.60 million units - Release: January 2017

Resident Evil 2 remake - 9.30 million units - Release: January 2019

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - 8.80 million units - Release: September 2019

Resident Evil 5 - 8.10 million units - Release: March 2009

Resident Evil 6 - 8.10 million units - Release: October 2012

Monster Hunter Rise - 7.70 million units - Release: Marxh 2021

Street Fighter 2 - 6.30 million units - Release: June 1992

Street Fighter 5 - 6.10 million units - Release: February 2016

Resident Evil Village - 5.70 million units - Release: May 2021

If you head through here, you can look over the rest of the list which shows the top 107 games of all time for the company.