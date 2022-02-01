If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

three franchises

Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil 7 top Capcom's Platinum Titles list

Resident Evil Village came in tenth.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Capcom has updated its Platinum Titles list which provides sales data on the ten best-selling titles in the company's library.

There are only three franchises represented in the top 10: Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter.

The latest release in the Resident Evil series, May's Resident Evil Village, has sold 5.70 million copies, putting it in tenth place on the Platinum Titles list.

It was beaten out by other Resident Evil titles Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 2 remake, and Resident Evil 7.

Speaking of Resident Evil 7, it came in second on the best-sellers list with 10.60 million units sold.

Moving on to the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter: World topped the list with 17.80 million units sold since January 2018. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold 8.80 million units since its release in 2019, and Monster Hunter Rise moved 7.70 million units from March 2021.

As far as Street Fighter is concerned, Street Fighter 2 sits in eighth place with 6.30 million units sold since 1992, and 2016's Street Fighter 5 has sold 6.10 million units since its release.

Below is the full list.

Capcom Platinum Titles Top 10

  • Monster Hunter: World - 17.80 million units - Release: January 2018
  • Resident Evil 7 - 10.60 million units - Release: January 2017
  • Resident Evil 2 remake - 9.30 million units - Release: January 2019
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - 8.80 million units - Release: September 2019
  • Resident Evil 5 - 8.10 million units - Release: March 2009
  • Resident Evil 6 - 8.10 million units - Release: October 2012
  • Monster Hunter Rise - 7.70 million units - Release: Marxh 2021
  • Street Fighter 2 - 6.30 million units - Release: June 1992
  • Street Fighter 5 - 6.10 million units - Release: February 2016
  • Resident Evil Village - 5.70 million units - Release: May 2021

If you head through here, you can look over the rest of the list which shows the top 107 games of all time for the company.

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

