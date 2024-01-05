Monster Hunter World has world has sold over 23M copies as the series soars into the new year

It has been revealed that Monster Hunter World - the ambitious open world entry in Capcom's legendary action series - has surpassed 23 million units sold.

This was revealed as part of a special new year message released on the official Monster Hunter YouTube channel. This video, in which producer Ryozo Tsujimoto wishes the world well as we all get accustomed to 2024, is short but packed full of interesting tidbits about the series' past and future.

Alongside the impressive sales figures attached to Monster Hunter World, it was also revealed in the same video that Monster Hunter Rise has sold 13 Million copies, while Monster Hunter Now has pushed past the 10 million shipped units milestone. All in all, a pretty huge spread for one of Capcom's premier series.

In this video we also get some additional gameplay peaks at Monster Hunter Wilds, the next major entry to the series that is currently in development. The game has a set release date set for 2025, although Tsujimoto was sure to note that the next update for that title is set for Summer of this year, so keep an eye out if you want to keep tabs with the next big release.

As 2024 is the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series, the team held a vote for fans to choose their favourite monster from the series history. The result of this vote, alongside a special illustration and various other celebratory bits and bobs will be published for the world to see this March on the official 20th anniversary website.

What are your thoughts on these figures? Do you reckon Moster Hunter Wilds can surpass the high bar set by recent instalments? Let us know!