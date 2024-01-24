Love Live! writer's next film looks like it's taking some cues from Into the Spider-Verse

Jukki Hanada, the screenwriter behind works like Love Live! and Sound! Euphonium, is working on a new film, and the influence of Into the Spider-Verse can be felt.

Earlier today, the first teaser trailer for the latest film from Hanada, A Few Moments of Cheers, was released, and to probably no one's surprise, much like his other works this one will focus on music too. Planned for an early summer release, A Few Moments of Cheers focuses on a high schooler that makes music videos, who meets a teacher that has given up on music. The high schooler, Asaya Kanata, sees the teacher in question, Yu Orie, busking on the street one day, and decides to make a music video for her.

You can take a look at the teaser trailer above, and while it's only short, and does look like it has a distinctive style of its own, you can quite easily see the Spider-Verse influence. Prior to Into the Spider-Verse, computer generated animated films were never particularly stylised, and 3D animation was much more prominent in the west than it was in Japan. These days, though, more and more studios in Japan are going full 3D in places, as evidenced by works like Dorohedoro (which is finally getting a season two) and Trigun Stampede.

Asaya is played by Natsuki Hanae, who you'll recognise as Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer, and Yu will be voiced by two people, with Mariya Ise (Chainsaw Man) as her talking voice, and Kei Sugawara as her singing voice. Hanada is working on both the story and script, and music video creator group Hurray! is working with 100Studio to make the anime. Hurray! has worked on tons of music videos over the years, and of the group, POPREQ will be directing, Ohajiki will serve as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the character designer. Bandai Namco Filmworks will distribute the film.

Outside of that, details are pretty slim, and there's no word on an international release, so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for now.