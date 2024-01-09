Four years on, one of Netflix's best anime is finally getting a season 2

It's been a long wait, but we finally got confirmation that season two of one of Netflix's best anime, Dorohedoro, is in production.

I'll forgive you if you forgot about Dorohedoro, given that it came out around four years ago, starting before the pandemic kicked off, wrapping up around the time we'd all just gone into lockdown. But personally, I've been hoping for a second season for all these years, even if with every passing day it seemed more and more unlikely. That's all changed as of today though, as the official Dorohedoro PR account on Twitter confirmed that season two is currently in production, complete with a new visual of loveable lizard Caiman and gyoza maker Nikaido.

In terms of details, it's existence is pretty much it, though creator of the series Q Hayashida did share in a message that production of the second season has been underway for a while now, and she also hopes that despite the long wait fans will be willing to head back into the world of Dorohedoro.

The first season was produced by MAPPA, best known for its work on series like Yuri on Ice and Jujutsu Kaisen, though no word if they'll be handling the second season. Dorohedoro was also released on Netflix for its release outside of Japan, but there doesn't seem to be anything about the streaming service being involved with this new season.

For those that haven't heard of the series, Dorohedoro follows Caiman, a man that had a spell cast on him so that he looks like a lizard person, and erased all his memories. Both him and his best friend Nikaido search for the sorcerer that cast the spell on him, as they explore the post-apocalyptic setting known as the Hole. It's a really well fleshed out world, so if you've got a Netflix subscription I'd highly recommend checking the first season out.