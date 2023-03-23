If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Lords of the Fallen's technical showcase is pretty impressive

Color us intrigued.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

During GDC 2023, CI Games studio Hexworks revealed a technical showcase for its dark-fantasy action-RPG Lords of the Fallen as part of Epic’s State of Unreal keynote.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the showcase revealed one of the reboot’s early locations, character customization, adaptable armor, and the Lumen Global Illumination lighting.

Lords of the Fallen - State of Unreal Technical Showcase Trailer GDC

The demonstration also showed how you can travel to and swap between the two worlds: Axiom, the realm of the living, and Umbral, the realm of the dead.

Five times larger than the 2014 original, the game takes place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, and it introduces an all-new adventure and is filled with NPC quests, several characters, and a deep narrative.

You will start by creating your hero before tackling the single-player campaign and you also have the option to invite a second player to join you in an uninterrupted online co-op experience.

Founded in 2020, Hexworks is led by executive producer Saul Gascon (Dead by Daylight, PayDay 2) and creative director Cezar Virtosu (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed: Origins).

Lords of the Fallen is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is now available to wishlist on Steam and digital stores, and is slated for release this year.

