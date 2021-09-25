Life is Strange: Remastered Collection set for release in February

A February release date has been provided for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Originally slated to arrive on September 10 alongside Life is Strange: True Colors, the game's release was delayed in order to give the development team more time between the release of the two games.

The remastered collection contains both Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm with remastered character and environment visuals, new engine and lighting upgrades, and new full motion captured facial animation in Life is Strange.

Before the Storm includes Deluxe content such as the "Farewell" episode, and Zombie Crypt outfit.

The collection will be released on February 1 and will be available to purchase on PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, and Xbox One.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions are compatible with and can be purchased on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Those who purchased the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will be able to acquire their copy of the remastered collection when it lands in February.