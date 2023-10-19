League of Legend's hunky boyband might just convince me to start playing

League of Legends is welcoming a new musical group to its world, this time in the form of a hunky looking boyband called Heartsteel.

And yes, steal your hearts they might just, because Riot has certainly pulled out League of Legend's most handsome characters for this newest group. As opposed to fellow League of Legends K-pop group K/DA, Heartsteel is made up entirely of male LoL champions, consisting of Kayn, Ezreal, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante, and Sett. For those who aren't familiar with LoL, like myself, these are apparently the game's six most popular male champions, though presumably at least some of that might be to do with how they play and not just their looks.

According to a press release, "Heartsteel is a group of dynamic daredevils dedicated to unapologetic individuality and creative expression. Their mission is to blaze a path to success on their own terms. The group’s personality and sound draws inspiration from modern music collectives, and a range of influences from across genres and eras, culminating in a bold, one-of-a-kind identity." Sounds a bit like word salad to me, but K/DA put out some bangers so who am I to judge. Plus, these guys are all dreamy enough where I'm genuinely considering playing LoL, so who care how they sound.

In terms of vocals, Ezrael is being played by former member of K-pop groups EXO and SuperM, Baekhyun, a successful artist in his own right. Hip-hop and R&B musician Tobi Lou will be lending his vocal talents to K'Sante, with Sett being played by ØZI, another R&B and Mandopop musician. And Kayne is being voiced by LA-based rapper Cal Scruby. Aphelios and Yone are staying silent, however, instead representing the band's instrumentalist/ songwriter and producer respectively.

Of course, what's a scream worthy boyband worth without a single; on October 23 you'll be able to hear the debut track from the group, Paranoia, alongside skins of all six of the champions in League of Legends itself, as well as League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Funnily enough, a K-pop collab was just announced for Overwatch 2, too, so it's a real win for video game players who are fans of the potentially good music.