Latest Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut patch comes with Horizon-themed armor

Sucker Punch has released patch 2.15 for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and not only does it contain a couple of fixes, it adds some Horizon-inspired armor.

According to the developer, it is "so excited for Horizon Forbidden West" from Guerrilla Games, that it added an"Aloy-inspired surprise".

In order to acquire it, you will need to solve a puzzle at the newly repaired Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island.

The patch also includes bug fixes and item adjustments for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

A Block button has also been added to the Social tab in the pause menu. It will allow you to add anyone you've matched with in-game directly to the PlayStation’s built-in blocklist to prevent matchmaking with that player in the future.

The patch also addresses an issue that was causing brief stutters during gameplay.

Sucker Punch said it plans to release an additional patch next month which will focus on Legends bug fixes and improvements.