Konami to relist Metal Gear Solid titles it delisted last year

Konami has announced it will relist Metal Gear Solid titles it temporarily pulled from digital storefronts last year.

This means we could see Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 return to digital shelves (thanks, Gematsu).

While the tweet doesn't mention these games, in particular, Konami announced in November 2021 that it would temporarily remove both of the games as it was working to renew the licenses for "select historical archive footage used in each game." select historical archive footage used in-game."

The franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary today, as the first Metal Gear game was released on July 13, 1987.

The series of stealth games created by Hideo Kojima has seen nine mainline entries, seven remakes and expanded editions, and various spin-offs.

2015's Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain is the most recent game to be released as was Kojima's final work at Konami. Set in 1984, nine years after the events of the game's stand-alone prologue Ground Zeroes, the game received both critical acclaim and a bit of criticism over the character Quiet.

The following year, Konami released Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience. It bundles together both The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes, along with all additional content for both games.