If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Snakey, come back!

Konami to relist Metal Gear Solid titles it delisted last year

Set to return.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Konami has announced it will relist Metal Gear Solid titles it temporarily pulled from digital storefronts last year.

This means we could see Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 return to digital shelves (thanks, Gematsu).

While the tweet doesn't mention these games, in particular, Konami announced in November 2021 that it would temporarily remove both of the games as it was working to renew the licenses for "select historical archive footage used in each game." select historical archive footage used in-game."

The franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary today, as the first Metal Gear game was released on July 13, 1987.

The series of stealth games created by Hideo Kojima has seen nine mainline entries, seven remakes and expanded editions, and various spin-offs.

2015's Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain is the most recent game to be released as was Kojima's final work at Konami. Set in 1984, nine years after the events of the game's stand-alone prologue Ground Zeroes, the game received both critical acclaim and a bit of criticism over the character Quiet.

The following year, Konami released Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience. It bundles together both The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes, along with all additional content for both games.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch