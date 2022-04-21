It Takes Two movie in development at Amazon, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is involved

It Takes Two, the co-operative platforming game that won Game of the Year 2021, has a film adaptation on the way.

In an exclusive report from Variety, the project is officially in development at Amazon Studios, and there’s reportedly a whole host of other household names involved. Namely, those of Seven Bucks Production: Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

We know Dwayne Johnson is going to be helping with the production of the film adaptation of It Takes Two, but there’s yet to be any confirmation of whether he may star in the film. I could see him playing as the Book of Love, what do you think?

As for the script, writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller - the brains behind Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - will be adapting the game for the screen while also taking on the role of executive producers. Additionally, developers of the original game - Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis - will also be executive producers for the film, alongside dj2 producers Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons.

The film is set to follow a similar narrative to that of the game. May and Cody are planning on a divorce, when somehow, they find themselves inside two dolls that their daughter, Rose, had made of them. As a result, they must go on an adventure together to return to their original bodies. It Takes Two revolves around relationships and communication, and effortlessly worked as a game that was charming, touching, and also frustrating.

Through the gameplay experience, you can immerse yourself into May and Cody’s relationship as they attempt to fix things, and the narrative isn’t perfect. If anything, it’s the inventive co-operative gameplay and style of the game that makes it so whimsical, so I’m not sure how well this will play out as a film.

Although, with video game movies improving in recent years, we can hold out hope.