Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks even better than we last saw it, still doesn't have a release date

Bethesda and MachineGames offered up a fresh look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle today.

MachineGames' take on the classic film series Indiana Jones has been a long time coming (it was announced way back in 2021, if you can believe it), and though it remains on track for release later this year, The Great Circle still doesn't have a release date.

We got another look at gameplay, as well as a cinematic featuring an encouter with the campy Nazi villain (an Indy tradition). The footage showed an adventure in a snowy environment, and the game continues to look stunning - even better than the last time we saw it. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What wasn't confirmed, though, is whether or not the game will be coming to PS5. There were reports that Xbox was considering bringing the title to PS5, but it does seem like Microsoft is still figuring out which titles it wants to put on the rival platform, and when. Perhaps the PS5 will get it a little while after the Xbox release, similar to how Sony are putting its first-party titles on PC a good while after they arrive on PS5.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the first fully-fledged title from MachineGames since 2019's Wolfenstein: Youngblood (which the studio co-developed), as since then it's only released a VR Wolfenstein title, and a couple of Quake remasters.