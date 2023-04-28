How to Beat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The first real boss that'll pose a challenge to those playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the first time is The Ninth Sister. An Inquisitor sent to stop you on Coruscant, this is a classic multiple-phase fight with some hard-hitting unblockables and some simple combos to watch out for.

If you're struggling with taking down this boss, we've written up this guide on how to beat The Ninth Sister. In it, we break down different attacks you should look out for, when to attack, and skills you should make use of to simplify the fight.

The Ninth Sister | Phase One

The Ninth Sister has a series of regular attacks that aren’t too fast and should be parried where possible. They do come in the form of long combos of at least three hits, so be sure to wait until she’s staggered before you start mashing attacks back at her.

She also has a few unblockable attacks. The first is a combo ender, where she will slam her lightsaber down at you while in your face. For this, dodging backwards is the safest bet, although a well-timed side dodge can work well too. She also has an unblockable lunge attack, so be sure to dodge to the side to avoid that.

Because her attacks are so slow to start up, you can actually force pull her mid-animation to cancel them and get a few more swings in. This includes her unblockable attacks! Keep this up, as well as your dodging of unblockable attacks, and you’ll push her to phase two in no time.

At 75%, you'll trigger a cinematic where the Ninth Sister taunts you. Once she's done talking, you'll enter phase two.

The Ninth Sister | Phase Two

In phase two, the Ninth Sister will have a few new attacks. You’ll notice her hold her hand to her head and start charging a force ability, dodging your melee attacks as she does. If you keep swinging at her, she can jump backwards and throw out an unblockable lightsaber throw which you’ll have to dodge quickly.

When you see this animation, with her hand to her head, start going in for the attack.

You should still attack her though! If you don’t she will force pull you, which you can’t dodge or avoid. So stay on the offensive! Once she’s stopped doing her Professor X force thing, she’ll go back to her usual mix of slow combos which you can parry and force pull like in phase one. She also has a few leaping attacks which you can parry no problem.

The Ninth Sister | Phase Three

At 25% health, The Ninth Sister will enter her 3rd and final phase. Not only that, but you unlock the Dual Stance. For my money, the coolest stance. Use this for fast attacks that take up less stamina.

With this stance, it's time to go all in.

With your newfound stance, it’s time to go super aggresive on The Ninth Sister. Pepper her with attacks, remember to parry her counters and dodge any unblockables you can, and you should be able to wipe her out quickly. She does have a new unblockable in phase 3, an AOE force attack, but you can avoid this by staying at ranging or jumping.

She still can do force attacks like you saw in Phase 2. So stay on the offensive, unless you want to get force pulled.

By following these steps, you should be able to take The Ninth Sister down to 0%. At which point, Cal will slice The Ninth Sister up and lay down some hard nostalgia pills before hitting her with a cheeky decapitation. Nice.

Your reward for taking down this boss? Well, other than being able to progress through the game, you also get a force essence right after.