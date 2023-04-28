Possibly the most important collectable you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are essences: bright blue orbs that you can interact with to get skill points, max health upgrades, max force upgrades, as well as perks that drastically alter your gameplay. It doesn't even matter if you're a completionist or not - you'll want to pick up every essence.

As such, we've created this guide on all essence locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We've broken it down planet-by-planet, and included map screenshots so you can quickly and easily track down the essences you're missing as you play.

Below, you can find a quick menu that'll take you to each major section. This guide can be either used as you play, or if you want to go back and sweep up all the collectables before you finish the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor all essence locations

You can identify essences from a distance, as they are bright blue orbs that you should be able to spot from a good distance away!

Sadly, you can't idetify the type of reward the essence will cntain from a distance. As such, if you want all the perks for example, you'll probbly have to pick up each and every essence. Thankfully, each of the rewards are incredibly valuable.

The rewards you can get from forces essences are as follows:

Max health upgrade

Max force upgrade

One skill point

One new perk

One perk slot

So as youc an tell, all super useful stuff to have. Even if you don't really care about collecting everythign in the game, like koboh seeds or databanks, these are worth your time.

Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.

All Coruscant essence locations

Undercity Meats

After you kill the first purge trooper, use BD to slice open the door nearby. Go through, and you’ll enter the dark meat room. Once there, head left into the yellow lit room, where you’ll find an essence that'll increase your max force.

To the left of the meat locker.

All Koboh essence locations

Derelict Dam

From the meditation point, descend down the vines right below the point. Walk right past the wreckage, and you’ll find a rope. Use this rope to swing onto a wall you can run on, then keep jumping and running until you reach a higher ledge. Climb this ledge, and a skill point will be waiting.

Swing from a rope, do a bit of wall running, and it's yours.

From the meditation point, walk in the opposite direction as the giant creature you had to place a beacon on. Cross a broken bridge, then take out a Goroco after it wipes out two droids. Once it’s dead, pull down a hatch and climb inside. You’ll find a max health essence on the ground as you climb.

After you kill the Goroco, in its lair.

Past the destroyable wall near the workbench, you’ll find a rope you can climb up to reach the cliffs above. Follow the path past the locked door once you reach the top, and you’ll find a max force essence overlooking the cliffs by the lift.

Up by the lift, and a locked door.

Southern Reach

From the meditation point, head downhill to Mosey’s hut. Then take a right past and climb up the wall marked with white symbols. Once up there, use the poles to swing across the chasm below. Once across, you’ll be able to walk forward and find a rope you can swing across over the enemies below. After you’ve swung across, you can find a skill point essence at the far end of the plateau.

A handy skill point early in the game.

Riverbed Watch

Found in Riverbed Watch. Climb to the top of the watchtower, then head inside the building there. Climb a box inside, then onto the roof. On the roof is a max health essence you can take.

On the roof at the top.

Sodden Grotto

At the end of the Sodden Grotto, you can find the Shatter Perk in the Rancor boss arena.

Your reward for killing the rancor.

Smuggler’s Tunnels

In the large room with several enemies and a flooded floor, stick to the left side of the room. There, in the dark, you’ll find a skill point.

Stick to the elft as you drop down!

Requires forcefield dash. Enter the abandoned jail in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, then dash through the forcefield there. Enter the tunnel below, then take the right path in the lit room filled with gorgers. Squeeze through the gap then dash through the forcefield ahead to reach a room with a perk slot inside.

Dash through and get your perk slot!

Chamber of Duality

Once you free Zee, she’ll lift up a statue at the centre of the Chamber of Duality. This will reveal an essence that you can pick up. This will provide the Resilience perk.

Free Zee, then you can grab it!

Swindler’s Wash

From the area where you kill the bilemaw, wall run up behind the waterfall as if you were going to the forest gate. Once up, turn around and wall run back to the other side of the waterfall into a cave. Once more, turn around and wall run back to the other side of the waterfall. You'll be able to jump onto a large rock where the max health essence can be found.

You get a nice view of the Wash too!

Chamber of Reason

Complete the Chamber of Reason bridge puzzle. For a guide on how to do so, click here! The reward for doing so is the Dexterity perk.

Finish the puzzle, then the essence is yours!

Forest Array

Take the zipline shortcut near the meditation point and climb under the giant bird. It will knock you down to the ground, where you can climb up a nearby grate. Once up, walk forward and then left. At the end of the walkway, you'll be able to jump off to the right and grapple to a platform. Once there, use the grates to climb to the other side and the skill point essence will be there.

A hidden essence under the walkway.

In the Forest Array. From the meditation point, walk right and climb through the building. Once on the soil, turn right and stick to the right wall on the grassy path. You’ll find a hidden cave lit by a torch. Go inside and crawl through the gap. Once through, push down a beam and use it to hop across to the other side. From there, walk left and use the poles and rope to swing to a higher platform. From there, walk left to the fortification perk.

Overlooking the path to the Bilemaw den!

Bilemaw Den

As soon as you enter the Bilemaw Den from the Forest Array, you’ll see the force essence directly in front of you. This contains the ability to confuse major Fauna - aka big animals - including Bilemaw and Goroco.

You must grab this! Very important!

Rehabilitation Wing

Following your fight with Dagan Gera, you’ll find a max health essence overlooking the Forest Array in the arena.

Your reward for completing the boss fight.

Zee’s shop

Zee sells the following perks and a perk slot, as long as you have the necisarry datadiscs.

Perk slot - 10 datadiscs

Equilibrium - 5 datadiscs

Versatility - 5 datadiscs

Wisdom - 5 datadiscs

Elixir - 5 datadiscs

Flux - 5 datadiscs

Steadfast - 5 datadiscs

Winding Ravine

As you enter the Winding Ravine, turn left. Use one yellow box to create a path upwards, then proceed across the walls you can run across. This will take you to a second box, which you can use as a bridge that the original box can be pushed over. Push the box against the wall near the entrance, scale it, and pick up your max force essence.

Hidden up by the boxes.

Devastated Settlement

Once you have the Koboh Grinder, destroy the crystals back up from the room with the two goroco in it, then climb the wall up. Once up, look right, and you'll find a max force essence.

Don't run of with your grinder without grabbing this!

Once you have the Koboh grinder, return back to the goroco by the green forcefield. Climb up into the small room nearby, then use the grinder to remove the crystals there. Take the orb, then walk with it into the small room by the first bounty hunter fight. Place it on the pedestal, then you’ll find a max health force essence.

Back to the first spot!

Once you’ve unlocked two central steam vents, use a relter to glide up to the platform where raiders and gorgers are fighting. Enter the building to your left, then place the orb on the pedestal to create a beam. Walk back outside, then use the grinder to clear the crystals left of the beam, Inside is the precision perk.

A perk for your troubles.

From the courtyard meditation point, enter the building and pass the boss arena. Enter the room with the broken device, then head left. Once you reach a grapple point, grapple up then climb the vines ahead of you.The Marksman perk will be next to a relter.

At the top of the courtyard building!

Chamber of Clarity

Complete the box puzzle in the Chamber of Clarity. Read a guide on how to do so here!

Right at the end.

Harvest Ridge

Requires relter gliding and nekke riding. Climb up through the moldy depths, then make your way to the orange building below. Get two nekko inside this orange building. Park one on the door bridge, then use the other to raise this bridge. With your raised nekko, hop up the rock ledge outside, then you’ll find the perk slot.

Overlooking the fort.

Bygone Settlement

On top of the Sandcrawler, accessible via a ramp at the back. On top you’ll find a skill point.

On top of the sand crawler.

Untamed Downs

Requires air dash. From the meditation point, dash over the room below and slide down into the monster arena. Once all of them are dead, you’ll find a skill point in the room.

Your reward!

Fogged Expanse

Fogged Expanse

Right next to the rock.

After you defeat the Vile Bilemaw, you can the fortitude perk by the cliff edge.

Kill the boss then it's yours!

Requires electro dart. Use the dart to move the wall by the meditation point and cross over. Then turn around and use this wall to run and jump up to the roof nearby. Once up, hop over to the rocky platform nearby. From there, shoot a dart over to the machine to open a door and access the skill point.

After a bit of jumping and darting it's all yours.

Marl Cavern

Use the electro dart to lower the wall and run across until you reach a grapple point. Grapple up, then jump to the platform below. From here, run back towards the entrance for a max health essence.

Max health nearby!

Chamber of Detachment

Your reward for completing the Chamber of Detachment (see a guide here) It’s the patience perk.

Under the statue.

Phon’Qi Caverns

From the Smuggler’s Tunnels get to the water pool then dive through a hole underwater. Follow this through until you come back up in the Phon’Qi Caverns. You’ll find the skill point in a camp by the fire.

By the camp.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

Requires electro dart. Shoot the dart at the machine in the building in town. From there, climb on the roof and pull the cable to the river-side building and connect it. This will open the door, where the skill point can be found.

Apply power and then it's yours!

All Jedha essence locations

Halls of Ranvell

From the meditation point walk down to the edge with the Storm Troopers. Once dealt with, turn left and wall run up to a upper platform. From there, scale the walls up to above the meditation point, and a skill point will be waiting.

High above the meditaiton point.

Proceed through the Halls until you reach a large glowing red room with many walls you can run across. Scale up one floor, then make your way inside a large stairwell headed down. Run to the bottom, then jump up a ledge in the wall to get a max force essence.

Bottom of the large stairwell.

Arid Flats

Ride left of the meditation point until you reach a small cave with creatures inside. You’ll find a max force essence on a platform inside.

Yourreward for clearing the cave.

Require air dash. From the anchorite base meditation point, ride straight until you reach some rocks you can jump and dash on. You’ll be able to make your way to the top of a large ruin there. At the top, speak to the anchorite. Mind trick them into giving you the door codes, then the skill point can be found inside.

Talk to the NPC at the top.

Path of Persistence

At the top of the Path of Persistence, in a small hole to the right of the orb lane, is a perk slot!

Push the orb at the top for this essence.

Desert Ridge

After you kill the Golden Skriton, you’ll find the unflinching perk at the other side of the arena.

Your reward for killing the Golden Skriton

Crypt of Uhrma

Requires forcefield dash. Kill the Sutaban Alpha, then the Gambler Perk is there as a reward.

Your reward for killing the alpha.

Sanctuary Temple

Requires forcefield dash. Enter the workbench room and dash through to get the max force essence.

Dash through the forcefield!

Narkis Highlands

Requires air dash. Run back from the Trailhead Pantheon meditation point into Narkis Highlands. Air dash to the wall near the zipline, then make your way across the wall / ceiling. When you land, you’ll see a skill point.

A bit of wall running is required.

Path of Restoration

At the top of the Path of Restoration, once you push forward the final orb, is a perk slot.

At the top of the region, after you push the orb.

The Archive

Requires forcefield dash. Found in The Archive. Enter the side room, squeeze through the gap, and dash through the forcefield. Walk round back into the main room and follow the path all the way round to the right across two small jumps. You’ll find the skill point at the end.

All the way round on this higher floor.

All Shattered Moon essence locations

Automated Forge

Take the rope up following the Magnaguard room, and you’ll see a zipline you can take back towards the meditation point. As you zip down, drop early and jump to a platform beneath the other end of the zipline. There is a skill point essence.

Alternatively, climb around the platform via grates.

Assembly Staging

Jump down into other pit filled with bugs, then use the lifter droids to climb up to a ledge at the highest point of the room. Above this ledge is a max force essence.