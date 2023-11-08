How one email got the Scott Pilgrim anime the original movie cast

To get the cast of the original Scott Pilgrim movie back for the anime, director Edgar Wright just needed to send one simple email.

Yes, I know, email might seem like an outdated method of communication, but it feels like an appropriate way to handle getting the OG Scott Pilgrim gang back together for Netflix's upcoming anime adaptation. And as revealed by Netflix itself in a recent blog post, it turns out that all Wright needed to do was send an email with the subject line "Scott Pilgrim… to be continued?" According to the post, the entire cast replied within hours, all of them saying yes, so clearly everyone had a good time with the 2009 film.

"One of the most beautiful aspects of making Scott Pilgrim is, some 14 years since we made the film, we are all still friends and see each other whenever we can," Wright told Netflix. "Hearing the actors play their parts again was emotional, heartwarming, and hilarious. We’re giving them an opportunity to revisit something that meant a lot to them, but they also are bringing their years of experience, their perspective on these characters, and it leads to awesome stuff."

Netflix announced the Scott Pilgrim anime last year, with the biggest surprise being that the entire original cast would be returning to their respective roles. The animation itself is being handled by Science Saru, the studio behind fellow Netflix anime Devilman Crybaby, and original comic creator Bryan Lee O'Malley is also on the project as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

If you're in the US, you'll also be happy to hear that Netflix has recently added the original Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, a good way to refresh yourself ahead of the anime releasing on November 17. Next year, you'll also be able to pick up a stylish looking 20th anniversary set of the classic comic too.