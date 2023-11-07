Netflix adds the original Scott Pilgrim movie just in time for the upcoming anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the upcoming anime adaptation of the classic comic book, is out this month, and Netflix has added the original movie to help you get excited.

If you're over in the US, and you've been meaning to rewatch the original Scott Pilgrim vs. the World recently, but can't remember where you put your old DVD copy of it, don't worry; Netflix has you covered. The streaming service added the Edgar Wright directed film last week, and it stars Michael Cera as the titular character as he takes on Ramona Flowers' (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes. If you've not yet watched the original 2009 film yourself, I personally rank it as one of my favourite comfort movies, and struggle to find a film as stylish as it is.

It's a good time for Scott Pilgrim fans, as the highly anticipated anime adaptation is due out on Netflix next Friday, November 17. The anime adaptation comes from Science Saru, the studio behind Devilman Crybaby, another Netflix anime series, and stars the entire cast from the original live action movie. Plus, comic creator Bryan Lee O'Malley is attached to the project as an executive producer, writer, and showrunner, with director of the original Wright also serving as an executive producer.

At the end of October, Netflix showed off the opening credits for the anime, and they feel right at home with the best of 2000s anime. Fans of the band anime Beck (no relation to the musician Beck, ironically enough) might also spot some sneaky references to its own opening.

Next year we're also being treated to an incredibly stylish looking boxset of the original comic to celebrate its 20th anniversary. It is definitely on the pricey side, so if you are interested in picking it up you might want to start saving your pennies.