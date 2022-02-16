How do you feel about the Cyberpunk 2077 new-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Well, there we have it. It's been 433 days since Cyberpunk 2077 hit our digital streets to – mixed? Yeah, let's go with that – mixed results. For some it was what they'd hoped for, a stunning first-person RPG with all the future tech they could handle, especially with a willingness (and, perhaps, some luck) to get past the bugs. For others it was the disappointment of a generation and the ultimate in destroyed expectations. Nobody would debate that it did damage to CDProjekt's hither-to unassailable reputation.

And after all that time, it's now, finally, available on the latest generation of consoles. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions came out yesterday in a surprise (though much-rumored) release alongside a major rebalancing patch, including some graphical tweaks on all systems. The release has been celebrated, but we want to know what you think. But that's not to say that the roll-out of the new-gen versions of the game has been problem-free – far from it.

Below you'll find a little poll where we'd like your thoughts on the game, its evolution, and this latest update. Plus, what could happen in the future?

Feel free, of course, to expand, discuss, and violently argue in the comments. For my part (hi, name's Ben), I didn't have anything I felt like playing Cyberpunk on when it launched – an aging PC and only the previous generation of consoles. I now have a lot more options but there are so many games. I'm catching up on a few I've missed, there are more JRPGs than any one man can handle, Elden Ring's in a bloody week, plus the major selling points for new consoles - the Halo Infinites and Forbidden Wests of this world - are starting to stack up. Who has the time for a good-but-flawed 100-hour RPG from two years ago?

Well, probably me, but not until, like, Christmas.