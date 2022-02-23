If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon Forbidden West dye guide and how to get dyes

To dye for
Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on

Dying armor in Horizon Forbidden West seems simple, but it’s locked behind a bit of a process.

Most dye recipes are awarded for completing specific side quests or activities, so even though you can technically unlock dying as soon as you reach Plainsong, it’ll take awhile before you’re redesigning Aloy’s armor.

How to dye armor in Horizon Forbidden West

Most major settlements – Plainsong, Scalding Spear, and the like – have a dyer. They’re marked on your map with a mortar and pestle icon and the word “Dyer,” so it’s pretty hard to miss. Speak with them, and choose the armor you want to dye. Not every piece of equipment has dye options available, and some have more variety than others, so just know the range of customization is somewhat limited.

Dye Name Unlock Method
Blood Dusk Defeat the Pit Master at the Chainscrape Melee Pit
Stormbird Skies Earn full stripes at the Daunt Hunting Grounds
Forge Flare Complete all of Larend's contracts at Barren Light
Summer Stream Earn full stripes at the Plainsong Hunting Grounds
Metal Sheen Complete all salvage contracts in The Stillsands
Ash and Coal Complete all salvage contracts in The Greenswell
Early Autumn In Plainsong, near the Tallnecks, save the Utaru being attacked by a Skydrifter
Cold Sands and Lowland Stalker Assist the Tenakth in dealing with rebels near the eastern Fall's Edge campfire
Dune Shadow Return all Signal Lenses

How to get dying recipes in Horizon Forbidden West

Where to find blooms in Horizon Forbidden West

You’ll need blooms for each recipe. These include:

  • Verdant Bloom
  • Pale Bloom
  • Crimson Bloom
  • Azure Bloom
  • Golden Bloom
  • Midnight Bloom

Finding them is less of an exact science compared to unlocking recipes, though. As far as we can tell, blooms always grow on cliffs, though the specific locations are random. You may find Pale Bloom growing near the Ruins in The Daunt or it could be Golden Bloom instead. In other words, plan on being patient and doing a lot of climbing if you’re hunting blooms for dyes.

Finding the Signal Towers for the Dune Shadow dye is a bit of a chore, but we've outlined an easy way to do it in our Signal Lens guide. If you need more help out in the wastelands, check out our extensive Horizon Forbidden West guide collection.

Tagged With

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More Guides

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch