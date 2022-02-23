Horizon Forbidden West dye guide and how to get dyes

Dying armor in Horizon Forbidden West seems simple, but it’s locked behind a bit of a process.

Most dye recipes are awarded for completing specific side quests or activities, so even though you can technically unlock dying as soon as you reach Plainsong, it’ll take awhile before you’re redesigning Aloy’s armor.

How to dye armor in Horizon Forbidden West

Most major settlements – Plainsong, Scalding Spear, and the like – have a dyer. They’re marked on your map with a mortar and pestle icon and the word “Dyer,” so it’s pretty hard to miss. Speak with them, and choose the armor you want to dye. Not every piece of equipment has dye options available, and some have more variety than others, so just know the range of customization is somewhat limited.

Dye Name Unlock Method Blood Dusk Defeat the Pit Master at the Chainscrape Melee Pit Stormbird Skies Earn full stripes at the Daunt Hunting Grounds Forge Flare Complete all of Larend's contracts at Barren Light Summer Stream Earn full stripes at the Plainsong Hunting Grounds Metal Sheen Complete all salvage contracts in The Stillsands Ash and Coal Complete all salvage contracts in The Greenswell Early Autumn In Plainsong, near the Tallnecks, save the Utaru being attacked by a Skydrifter Cold Sands and Lowland Stalker Assist the Tenakth in dealing with rebels near the eastern Fall's Edge campfire Dune Shadow Return all Signal Lenses

How to get dying recipes in Horizon Forbidden West

Where to find blooms in Horizon Forbidden West

You’ll need blooms for each recipe. These include:

Verdant Bloom

Pale Bloom

Crimson Bloom

Azure Bloom

Golden Bloom

Midnight Bloom

Finding them is less of an exact science compared to unlocking recipes, though. As far as we can tell, blooms always grow on cliffs, though the specific locations are random. You may find Pale Bloom growing near the Ruins in The Daunt or it could be Golden Bloom instead. In other words, plan on being patient and doing a lot of climbing if you’re hunting blooms for dyes.

Finding the Signal Towers for the Dune Shadow dye is a bit of a chore, but we've outlined an easy way to do it in our Signal Lens guide. If you need more help out in the wastelands, check out our extensive Horizon Forbidden West guide collection.