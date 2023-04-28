The Signs of Fragmentum side quest in Honkai Star Rail is a bittersweet one. It introduces us to some adorable ghost-like creatures that would give Mario’s Boo a run for their money, Wubbaboos. While the quest centres around getting to the bottom of some Fragmentium corrosion in the area, we get to learn all about the cute creatures and their kind.

That said, it can be easy enough to get lost when rounding up the Wubbaboos in this side quest. So, without further ado, here’s how to complete the Signs of Fragmentum side quest and find all the Beacon Data in Honkai Star Rail.

How to complete the Signs of Fragmentum side quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Signs of Fragmentum side quest in Honkai Star Rail is unlocked at around Trailblaze Level 22-23. You’ll be required to head back to Herta Space Station and speak with a Security Department Member in the Storage Zone to kick things off.

He’ll fill you in on the quest, informing you that you’ll need to use your camera and acquire some Beacon Data from around the area.

Now, you might think that these Beacons look like, well, beacons. They don’t. The Beacon Data we need to find takes the form of some adorable, ghost-shaped Wubbaboos. They’re cute, hard to miss, and are very polite!

Where to find the Beacon Data in Honkai Star Rail’s Signs of Fragmentum side quest

You’ll need to find four Wubbaboos in total during the Signs of Fragmentum quest. Your camera will begin to glow whenever you’re nearby one, indicating you should whip your camera out and acquire the Beacon Data. However, these Wubbaboo’s do like to hide.

If you’re struggling to track them all down, we’ve detailed the location of each Wubbaboo below.

This fella is in your starting area, and is hard to miss.

This little dude is hanging out by a plantpot.

You’ll find this guy hiding by a box in one of the rooms with enemies.

Perhaps the best hiding place of them all, this Wubbabboo is sitting above the doorframe.

With all four Wubbaboo’s found and the necessary Beacon Data retrieved, you can go ahead and finish off the Signs of Fragmentum quest. Be sure to enjoy it, as it’s certainly one of the more fun side quests across Honkai Star Rail!

However, the Wubbaboo quest actually has two more difficulties that we can revisit in Herta Space Station for more rewards. If you want to grind them out, head over to the Storage Zone and speak with the Security Department Member NPC in the area of the Storage Zone marked on the below map:

Try the other difficulties and get yourself some Stellar Jade.

Here are the locations of the second set of Wubbaboos:

This fearful-looking Wubbaboo is by a plant pot.

This adventurous guy can be found floating below the Storage Zone's platforms.

And you'll find your third Wubbaboo hovering by some pipes.

This Wubbaboo is hanging out in one of the offices full of data.

Last, but not least, this angry Wubbabboo is once again hovering above another doorframe- he's easily missed!

With those find, here’s the location of the third set of Wubbaboos:

This fella is hovering about in the centre of the area.

The second Wubbaboo is hanging out with some plants again.

The next Wubbaboo is near the plant-loving one; turn around and look underneath the bridge ahead.

This pesky guy is... you guessed it... above another doorframe.

finally, the last Wubbaboo is by some crates near a doorway.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, check out our tier list of the best characters to see who’s worth having in your party, and don’t forget that you should be increasing your Equilibrium Level, too!