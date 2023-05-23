Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream date and start time

The first ever Honkai Star Rail livestream is taking place this week, with HoYoverse set to reveal more about version 1.1.

The Star Rail 1.1 Special Program will be the first stream since Honkai Star Rail launched last month. And while details on the Galactic Roaming update are thin on the ground, judging by HoYoverse's equivalent streams for Genshin Impact, we should find out more about the new events, story content and the next Character Warps. Plus, as with most HoYoverse streams, we can expect to see a few free Star Rail redemption codes too.

If you can't wait for the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream, we've rounded up everything you need to know. We've got the start date and time and details on how you can watch the stream live online.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream date and time

The Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream is taking place at 12.30pm BST on Friday 26 May 2023. If you're based in another time zone though, here's when the Galactic Roaming stream will start:

US : 4.30am PDT, 7.30am EDT

: 4.30am PDT, 7.30am EDT UK : 12.30pm BST

: 12.30pm BST Europe : 1.30pm CEST

: 1.30pm CEST Japan : 8.30pm JST

: 8.30pm JST Australia: 9.30pm AEST

How to watch Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 1.1 broadcast will be streamed live on the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel and the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube.

This is slightly different to how HoYoverse streams Genshin Impact Special Programs, which are streamed live first on Twitch - with a replay available on YouTube later.

You will also be able to watch the Star Rail stream by clicking play on the embedded YouTube video below:

What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream

Announcing the first ever Honkai Star Rail stream, HoYoverse said the broadcast would reveal "the latest information and benefits in version 1.1".

Hello, Trailblazers! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 "Galactic Roaming" Special Program will be released officially on May 26 at 19:30 (UTC+8). Don't miss out on this special program if you want to stay updated on the latest information and benefits in version 1.1! Share this post for a chance to win merchandise! — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) May 22, 2023

If you've reached the end of the current content in Honkai: Star Rail, you'll know we've been left at a bit of a story cliffhanger! In version 1.1, we'll likely be diving into what fees like an exciting conclusion on the Xinzhou Luofu.

There's also character and light cone warps, which will introduce some sick new playable trailblazers for us to mess around with. Who these will be remains a mystery, but the community is fiending for Silver Wolf and Kafka so fingers crossed we get them soon.

We also got our first in-game limited event at the tail end of of version 1.0, which was a PvE comabt challenge. these sorts of events are a regular occurance in Hoyoverse's other titles, so you can expect to see more news of those during the livestream.

