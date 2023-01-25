Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game from Tango Gameworks and it's out now

The latest game from Tango Gameworks is a rhythm-action game titled Hi-Fi Rush, and it's out today on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

On PC you can grab it from Steam, and Epic Games and Microsoft stores. It is also available to all Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members.

Hi-Fi Rush Launch Traier

Playing as the wannabe rockstar Chai, you will find an enemy robotics enhancement conglomerate using rhythm-amplified combat. Everything from the motion in the environment to combat is synced to the music.

The premise of the game, is that this evil corporation has fused a music player to Chai’s heart. Labled a ‘defect,’ hordes of corporate drones are now out to recall him. But, he has the power to feel the beat of the world around him, and he will use this to stop the robotic monolith' to stop their evil 's schemes using rhythmically enhanced combat skills.

Everything in the game will automatically sync to the music, and because it is a rhythm-action title, you will need to feel the rhythm to enhance Chai’s actions. You can pull off heavy Beat Hits at the end of a combo, or sync up with an ally to tag-team an enemy.

Hi-Fi Rush features both licensed and original songs, and each are synced to their own levels in the game.

If you want some 'swaggar,' you can grab the Deluxe Upgrade Pack which comes with special cosmetics, plus Gears for a head start on unlocking skills and upgrades. It also comes with two outfits, seven t-shirts, a themed guitar skin, alternate skin, and 20,000 Gears (the in-game earned currency) to unlock combat skills and upgrades.