Mystery of Marissa

Her Story developer's upcoming game, Immortality, is delayed

Those interested in the work of Sam Barlow won't have to wait too much longer for his upcoming mystery.
Kelsey Raynor
News by Kelsey Raynor
Published on
Single image glimpses of various scenes from Sam Barlow's upcoming mystery game, Immortality, can be seen.

Immortality is an upcoming interactive trilogy and mystery game from the creator of Her Story and Telling Lies, Sam Barlow. While the title was initially supposed to launch later this month on July 26, the game has unfortunately been delayed.

That being said, those eager to uncover the secrets surrounding Marissa Marcel won't be waiting too much longer, with the new release date for the title being August 30, 2022.

Catch the trailer for Sam Barlow's latest endeavour here!

The announcement came via Half Mermaid Productions' Twitter, which is Sam Barlow's own studio. The announcement reads, "Today we're pushing back the release date for Immortality to August 30 2022. It has taken decades for Marissa Marcel's work to find the light of day, so we're happy to spend a month more to ensure the experience is as polished as possible."

The news continues, "We hope everyone anticipating the game will understand this necessary evil and continue to prepare to dig into the most complex mystery we have tried to answer yet: What happened to Marissa Marcel?"

Sam Barlow is an innovative game designer and creator who has worked on a number of notable titles, including Ghost Rider, Silent Hill: Origins, and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. More recently, the designer took to directing his own studio in 2017, which led to the release of narrative tales Her Story and Telling Lies.

Immortality is the latest from Sam Barlow and the staff of Half Mermaid and will follow a similar structure to that of prior games.

You'll have to sift and sort through various archived footage, piecing together clues and information to get to the bottom of what happened to Marissa Marcel. If the stories of Her Story and Telling Lies are anything to go by, we can expect it to undoubtedly have a few dark twists and turns.

What's even better is that owners of Xbox Game Pass won't have to spend a penny to try the title, either, as it'll be coming to Game Pass on day one. Looks like I've no excuse to not pick it up this summer!

Kelsey Raynor

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

