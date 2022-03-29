GTA+ Monthly Subscription Rewards (April)

GTA + is a new subscription model introduced for GTA Online players building up their criminal empire on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, and provides a selection of monthly benefits for those who opt in for the service.

Starting today, players can pay $5.99 for a selection including money injections, vehicles available way before the rest of the playerbase, a new auto shop, and a range of free gifts.

GTA + April rewards

Below is the full list of benefits provided with the GTA + subscription, which can be redeemed at any time between March 29 and April 27.

$500,000 GTA $

$ Principe Deveste Eight with a free Hao’s Special Works upgrade alongside free HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. This car is made available for GTA + players before anyone else

La Mesa Auto Shop

Waived LS Car Meet membership fees

A free upgrade for any yacht into a super yacht

Free Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts

Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali

A collection of free paint jobs and emblems at the auto shop

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series

All in all, as far as a first impression goes, this isn’t too bad an offering for a premier GTA + subscriber. $500,000 isn’t a huge amount for those invested in the game already, but combined with a selection of free upgrades and gifts you’re actually getting a decent amount of value for money here.

That being said, this is certainly aimed for the player who is already set up in GTA Online, rather than the newbie getting to grips. Although, that 500,000 could go a long way in rushing to Cayo Perico…

