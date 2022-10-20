GTA Online Weekly Update (October 20) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We've made it to October 20, which means a brand new GTA Online Weekly Update is here! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week continues the spooky seasonal trend with some new cosmetics and activities to suit the vibes. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online October 20 weekly update, new activity, more Halloween content, and a whole lot free unlocks for those willing to travel the city and complete certain key tasks.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Additions

There are a handful of new additions coming week, including a brand new mode as well as some returning Halloween favourites.

The first is the Cerberus Free Mode event, which has you steal a collection of exotic cars and deliver it to the docks, while outrunning a gigantic Cerberus truck that is aiming to take you out.

You've also got two returning events, including the Beast Vs Slasher event as well as a number of Halloween content including UFO sightings and Jock O' Lanterns.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A good looking, and very fast car.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Viseris - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in LS Car Meet Races for three days in a row.

Podium Car

A super expensive car you should absolutely try to roll for this week.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Thrax, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $2,325,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

A returning favourite.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Karin S95 and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Entity XXR

Neon

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Zion Classic

Defiler

Tampa

Zombie Chopper

Everon

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Fort Zancudo. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:44.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Freemode Events

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Beast Vs Slasher Adversary Mode

Exotic Exports

Clothing Unlocks

Just for logging in this week, you can unlock the Famine Mask to suit the Halloween season.

In addition, if you complete a payphone hit this week, you can get the Green Vintage Mummy costume as well. Plenty to do in the next seven days for those who like a packed wardrobe!

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Comet Safari ($355,000)

Zion Classic ($406,000)

Bullet ($77,500)

Tampa ($187,500)

40% off:

Garages

Blazer Aqua ($1,053,360)

30% off:

Everon ($1,032,500)

Locust ($1,137,500)

Neon ($1,050,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.