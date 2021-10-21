GTA Online Slashers and Phantom Car Halloween Events: How to spawn slashers

The streets of Los Santos aren’t safe at night. Famous movie monsters are stalking the sidewalks of GTA Online, hungrier for blood than a hacker with unlimited rocket launcher wallhacks.

Added to the game this spooky season are 4 Halloween Slashers inspired by some of the most notorious villains around - spawning behind you when you least expect it. While on the road you can come grill-to-grill with a possessed Phantom Car like in the Stephen King story, Christine - or if you want my preferred reference, a Were-car like Bender turns into in that Halloween episode of Futurama.

As you might expect, GTA Online’s Slashers and Phantom Car only spawn at night, but if you manage to defeat them you’ll get a special reward once the nightmare ends.

Where to find Slashers in GTA Online

There are 4 different slashers that can spawn in GTA online, each inspired by a different movie villain: like Pennywise, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Freddy Kreuger.

According to Tez2, serial Rockstar game source on Twitter, there is a set list of requirements to spawn in a Slasher:

According to Tez2, serial Rockstar game source on Twitter, there is a set list of requirements to spawn in a Slasher:

It must be between the in-game hours of 9PM and 5AM

You cannot be driving a water, flying, weaponized, or special vehicle

There’s a 15 minute cooldown between instances of the event

Each Slasher spawns inside a particular area on the map:

The Clown spawns in Los Santos City

The Jason Voorhees-style Psycho spawns in the Vinewood Hills, Great Chaparral, Tongva Hills/Valley, Banham Canyon

The Fiery Driver spawns at the Redwood Lights Track and around La Puerta in Los Santos

And finally the Michael Myers-esque Sack Slasher spawns in the north of the map around the areas of Paleto Bay, Mount Chiliad, and Alamo Sea

For a visual guide to the Slasher locations, we’ve embedded a video from GTA Series Videos below.

You will know once a Slasher spawns, as a sound effect will play, like an evil laugh and horn honk for the clown.

How to spawn the Phantom Car in GTA Online

The Phantom Car spawns under the same conditions as the Slashers, however you need to be in a session with more than one player.

This is because it will randomly choose a player in the session to follow and hunt down.

GTA Online Slashers Reward

If you manage the unenviable task of taking down one of the GTA Online slashers, then come November 1st you’ll be gifted an exclusive Twilight Knife t-shirt for your character as shown above.

For more Halloween fun in GTA Online, check out the UFO event locations.