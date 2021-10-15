GTA Online UFO Event: All UFO locations

Grand Theft Auto has long since abandoned its roots as a gritty gangster sim, and to go along with the flying motorbikes and bigfoot shenanigans, this weekend’s GTA Online UFO event adds an extraterrestrial edge to Los Santos and the state of San Andreas.

Calling it an event might be a bit of a stretch, but the UFO will only be in GTA Online for a limited time - apparently until next Thursday October 21st.

It’s worth a quick jaunt to visit, and is pretty similar to the UFO encounter in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to see the GTA Online UFO event

To have your close encounter of the GTA Online kind, head over to the cape on the northwestern side of the map, west of Mount Chiliad, next to the Paleto Forest and south of Paleto Bay.

Your potential abduction can only occur at night, when the UFO appears between the in-game hours of 10PM to 3AM.

When you reach the right point on the map, approach the beach and look up into the sky. You’ll be able to briefly see the UFO before it disappears.

If you want to see it again, you just need to leave the area and return to make it respawn.

According to YouTuber Mr GTA Online, the location of the UFO will change throughout the duration of the event, appearing at different sites across the northern coast of San Andreas on different days.

The full map of where the UFO is supposed to spawn is at the end of their embedded video below:

If you can’t watch a video for whatever reason, the locations are as follows:

Directly off the northern shore of the island , to the right of Paleto Bay, above the submerged crashed UFO on Saturday

, to the right of Paleto Bay, above the submerged crashed UFO on At the peak of Mount Chiliad on Sunday

on Near the lighthouse on the eastern coast of the island , east of Grapeseed, on Monday

, east of Grapeseed, on At the Altruist Camp radio tower in the Chiliad State Mountain Wilderness area , on the west side of the map, on Tuesday

, on the west side of the map, on Above the Alien Camp on the eastern side of Sandy Shores to the southeast of the Alamo Sea on Wednesday

There’s been a lot of speculation as to why Rockstar has added such a mysterious and fleeting event into GTA Online. Could this be a hint at some future event, something more involved for Halloween, or even a hint towards a part of the next heist?

For more on GTA Online, here are our guides on setting up the Diamond Casino Heist, preparing the Cayo Perico Heist, and getting started with the Los Santos Tuners update.