Granblue Fantasy: Relink finally gets a new trailer, is probably out this year

After a fairly lengthy period of no updates, Cygames has finally shared a new trailer for Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Over the weekend, we got an official second trailer for Granblue Fantasy: Relink after more than a year since the last trailer, which was just a teaser that promised the game would be releasing some time in 2022. Well, that obviously didn't happen, as we're in 2023 now and there wasn't a peep out of the game until now, but this Second Trailer is now promising a 2023 worldwide release window.

The trailer is a pretty bombastic one, showing off some Xenoblade-esque, massive landscapes that range from your classic desert with mysterious ruins, to woodlands with absolutely massive trees, to floating islands high up in the sky. All your favourite, classic JRPG locales.

It also shows off a huge number of playable characters, at least 10 if I'm counting correctly, though it looks like you'll be spending most of your time walking as the poster-boy Gran. Each of the characters look like they have their own unique fighting styles too, so it's looking to be one for action game fans to keep their eyes on.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink was announced way back in 2016, originally set to come to PS4 and PSVR, with Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames at the helm. That changed for whatever reason in 2019, when Cygames took over development itself, which is probably part of the reason it's taken at least seven years for the game to actually come out (presuming it does release this year).

Cygames also announced a different Granblue game over the weekend too, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, a sequel to the 2020 fighting game from Guilty Gear developer Arc System Works. Rising looks to be more of the same, though with one marked improvement: rollback netcode. It also has a Fall Guys-like side game built in, for some reason, so even if you don't like fighting games, there's that too?