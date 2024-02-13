Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the sleeper hit that went up against Persona and Yakuza, blasts past one million copies sold

Granblue Fantasy Relink has shot past one million units sold, just under two weeks after its launch. It marks yet another massive sales milestone at a time when various video games, across different genres, are flying off the digital shelves.

To celebrate this particular achievement, the official Granblue Fantasy Relink Twitter account posted a thank you message to the game's fans, and promised that more updates on the game's future coming soon. It even came with some custom art of the main characters having a great time. You love to see it.

If you're not really tuned into Eastern game dev, you may not be too familiar with the Granblue Fantasy series. It's actually massive. Granblue Fantasy first launched back in 2014 in Japan as a turn-based RPG for mobile, packed with a gacha system that players can use to acquire new characters. It proved especially popular, gathering up huge amounts of money year-after-year. The popularity of the IP eventually led to Cygames expanding out to different genres, including Arc System Work's Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Cygames' own Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

After just 11 days, Granblue Fantasy: #Relink has sold over 1 million copies worldwide! 🎉



After just 11 days, Granblue Fantasy: #Relink has sold over 1 million copies worldwide! 🎉

A million thanks to our wonderful community of skyfarers for helping us reach this milestone. We have more updates on the horizon, so stay tuned!#Relink pic.twitter.com/9jPKE8gMPL — GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink (@gbf_relink_jp) February 13, 2024

There was initially some concern around the project, as Platinum Games (Bayonetta, Nier Automata) was originally meant to be developing it, before leaving the project behind in 2019. However, if quality and public reception are anything to go by, it appears the game has managed to overcome the hurdles of development.

In our own review of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, we came away with a positive impression, although we also weren't especially blown away by what was on offer right now. This resulted in a 3/5 star score, here's a snippet of our thoughts: "What we're left with at the end of all of this is an extremely tight game that has no obvious warts, and is a lot of fun to play, moment-to-moment. But outside of combat and environment design, Relink doesn't necessarily excel anywhere. It left me wanting more, not just of the game itself, but of the entire world."

Have you given Granblue Fantasy: Relink a go? What do you think of it? Let us know below!