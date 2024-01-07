Excited for Granblue Fantasy: Relink? You can check out the series' anime adaptation for free right now

After a long development period, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is finally out next month, and to build up to its launch, its developer has released its anime adaptation for free.

Granblue Fantasy is having a bit of a moment currently. Just last month it saw the arrival of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, a fighting game our own Connor gave a full five stars to. Now, right at the start of February, the world will finally get its hands on Granblue Fantasy: Relink, a game that was first announced way back in 2016. Of course, if you haven't played the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game, you might not know much about it. Lucky for you, developer Cygames has released the first seven episodes of Granblue Fantasy's anime adaptation for free on YouTube.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink's release is just around the corner, and to celebrate, for a limited time the first seven episodes of Granblue Fantasy: The Animation are available to watch on the official Cygames EN YouTube channel!



Watch episode 1 herehttps://t.co/BIjxdjg9Jb#Relink pic.twitter.com/Hjw56dxtIe — グランブルーファンタジー リリンク (@gbf_relink_jp) January 5, 2024

The anime follows protagonist Gran (that plain looking brown-haired boy) who meets a mysterious blue-haired girl called Lyria. This is then followed by the usual RPG of having to fend off an evil empire, saving the day, going on adventures, that kind of thing. It's a quicker way of experiencing the mobile game's story, though it obviously won't be as fleshed out, so don't expect a perfect story experience. But hey, it's free anime, what have you got to complain about?

Granblue Fantasy Relink, too, follows Gran and co, taking place in the "Sky Realm, a world where myriad islands float in a great blue expanse," as detailed by the game's story description on Steam. "Take your role as captain of a skyfaring crew, joined by a scrappy little dragon named Vyrn and a young girl with mysterious powers named Lyria. Together you sail with a colorful cast of crewmates, including kings and misfits alike, for Estalucia, a fabled island beyond the end of the skies."

Initially co-developed by PlatinumGames, Granblue Fantasy Relink was later predominantly handled by Cygames itself. It's due out February 1, and will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC.