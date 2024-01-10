Godzilla x Kong release date is sooner than expected, as it closes in on Ghostbusters

If you were thinking of booking a ticket to see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this April, think again! Because it's coming out a couple of weeks earlier in March.

The latest film in the Warner Bros' Monsterverse that promises to bring Godzilla and King Kong together after facing off in the previous movie was originally set to release April 12, but as reported by Deadline, it now has a new release date of March 29. That's exactly two weeks earlier, so just like that you're two weeks close to watching the giant lizard and monkey run quite awkwardly across a crystalline cavern! Lucky you!

It's not exactly clear why the film moved up those couple of weeks, as there's not much else coming out around that time. But the March release date does now have it releasing around the same time as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, another big blockbuster that will likely also feature some giant entities, just ghostly ones instead. Deadline also reported that Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire's release date is being shifted by a week, originally planned to release March 29, instead now a week earlier on March 22.

Perhaps Columbia Pictures' heard about Godzilla x Kong's release date move through the grapevine, and were worried Paul Rudd wouldn't be able to handle all that giant monster action (but it's probably more to do with the fact it will get more of the spring break audience in the US, as Deadline noted).

Mickey 17, another Warner Bros film from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho that has The Batman's Robert Pattinson attached, also lost its date, apparently due to shifts in production because of last year's strikes. A new date is apparently coming soon, though, so it doesn't sound like the project has been cancelled.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's plot hasn't been fully detailed as of yet, so for now, you'll have to wait until the new release date of March 29 to find out what it's about.