I wish Godzilla and King Kong wouldn't run like that in The New Empire's first trailer

The first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is here and no, I don't understand why they're both running like that either.

While the Japanese-made Godzilla Minus One has been finding success across the world, Legendary Pictures has released the trailer for its next entry in its Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Last time we saw the pair of titans was in Godzilla vs. Kong where they faced off against one another, as the title pretty obviously suggests. Now, as described by the trailer's description, "Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence - and our own."

Here's the trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

You can check out the first trailer above for yourself, teasing the arrival of a new, red-headed giant gorilla that looks like it might be more of a threat than Kong or Godzilla. There's also a new baby Kong? Who just looks a bit creepy rather than cute? I'm not about it any which way. Baby Kong isn't the worst offender of the trailer, though. That offender belongs to a shot right at the end of the trailer that sees Godzilla and Kong racing towards something, or maybe someone, which just looks unbelievably goofy.

My first problem with it: they both look like people wearing suits. I have to assume this comes from them being motion captured, but I just don't believe that these are two skyscraper sized creatures bounding along a crystalline cavern. My second problem with it: Godzilla looks like he's Kong's younger sibling, and he just deleted Kong's 400 hour Skyrim playthrough on his Xbox 360, and he's not happy about it. I'd be up for some Godzilla and Kong sibling energy, but not like this.

Anyway, Adam Wingard is returning from Godzilla vs. Kong to direct the sequel, with Rebecca Hall (The Prestige), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), and Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) as the top billed cast. You'll be able to watch it in theatres next year, April 12.