Giant Bomb, GameSpot, MetaCritic, GameFAQs and more have been acquired by Fandom

As of late, the games industry has felt a little all over the place. We've seen countless acquisitions: Microsoft bought ActiBlizz, Sony acquired Valkyrie Entertainment, Quantic Dream was more recently acquired by Netease Games, and the list continues.

Acquisitions haven't just been limited to the likes of developers and publishers, however, with the host of various fan wiki pages - Fandom - acquiring Giant Bomb, GameSpot, MetaCritic, GameFAQs, Comic Vine, Cord Cutters News, and TV Guide.

Fandom is something that'll be familiar to most of us. There's a rather high chance then when you googled that character in that Rings of Power show everyone is talking about, you wound up on a Fandom webpage. It now appears that Fandom is stretching its wings and approaching pop culture media with open arms, literally.

While Fandom did previously acquire the likes of Focus Multimedia and Fanatical just last year, I'm not sure anyone expected Fandom to reel off the acquisitions that it did today.

Via our friends over at GamesIndustry.biz, Fandom CEO Perkins Miller says, "We're thrilled to add these powerful, authoritative brands into the Fandom platform, which will expand our business capabilities and provide immersive content for our partners, advertisers and fans. The trusted insights, ratings and content they provide will make us a one-stop shop for fans across their entertainment and gaming journey."

GameSpot, Giant Bomb, and MetaCritic were sold to Red Ventures in 2020, when the company acquired CNET Media Group. Now, they'll be combined into the Fandom platform, alongside TV Guide, GameFAQs, Comic Vine, and Cord Cutters News.