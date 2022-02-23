Update: Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus games for March after the titles leaked earlier today.

Ghostrunner (PS5), Ghost of Tsushima Legends (PS4, PS5), and Team Sonic Racing (PS4) were all three confirmed along with Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4).

Al four titles will be made available March 1. This means you have until February 28 to download February’s PlayStation Plus lineup featuring EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

Original story follows.

It appears the next round of PlayStation Plus games will be Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima Legends, and Team Sonic Racing - if a purported leak is accurate.

According to Dealabs,(thanks, resetera) Sony will be offering the three games to subscribers during March.

Indie hit Ghostrunner is a cyberpunk adventure developed by One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks, and co-published by 505 Games and All in Games. In it, you will be dashing, jumping, wall-running, and grappling through dangerous environments where you will encounter various enemies. You and your enemies can be killed in one hit, but you can also slow down time to dodge bullets. You can also unlock new abilities and upgrades as the game progresses.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends is the standalone multiplayer expansion to the main game. Here, you take on the role of one of four available classes before diving into the two-player story missions, four-player wave-based missions, and a four-player raid. All missions can be played solo if you like. Legends was released free for owners of the base game.

Kart racer Team Sonic Racing finds you controlling one of 15 characters from the Sonic series. In the game, you will compete in races using sports cars from a third-person perspective while performing tricks and collecting power-ups. This cooperative gameplay title puts you as part of a team and the goal is to win races, obviously. The game features various modes and a story-driven tutorial campaign.

It's unknown at present which PlayStation system(s) Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima Legends will be available on, but Team Sonic Racing is said to be being made available through the service on PS4.

Because Sony has yet to announce its March PlayStation Plus titles, just file this information away as a rumor for the time being. We'll be sure to let you know when Sony makes the official announcement.