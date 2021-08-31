Ghostrunner update adds two new modes and a some neon to the game

Two new free game modes and a paid cosmetic Neon Pack are now available for Ghostrunner, the first-person cyberpunk parkour action game, across PC and consoles.

When the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions debut on Tuesday, September 28, each will contain the new Wave Mode and Neon Pack, plus all previous free DLC. The Neon Pack will come to Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks.

One of the new modes finds you facing wave after wave of one-hit kill enemies. This new new roguelike-inspired addition is called Wave Mode with procedurally generated enemy types and formations, hero upgrades between rounds, and more. If you survive 20 rounds, you will unlock an exclusive sword.

There's also Assist Mode which allows you to enjoy the story and running around the tower without instant death. This mode allows you to dial back the intensity for a more accessible story with three toggleable options: shorter cooldowns for more frequent ability use, slower gameplay to help with reaction times, and an extra life.

There's also the new $4.99 / £4.69 / €4.99 Neon Pack available, which offers four sets of gloves and katanas: Neon Night, Afterglow, Luminescence, and Glint.

Today also marks the release of Jack’s Bundle ($7.99 / £5.99 / €7.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch). This collection includes all cosmetics launched in Ghostrunner up until now, from the new Neon Pack to the previous Winter and Metal Ox Packs.

Next week on September 7, the Summer Bundle ($12.99 / £9.99 / €12.99 on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG) launches with all cosmetics in addition to Daniel Deluxe’s original Ghostrunner soundtrack and a digital artbook. The soundtrack and digital artbook are also available separately in the Art Bundle, ($7.99 / £5.99 / €7.99 on Steam, Epic, and GOG).

Ghostrunner is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S September 28.