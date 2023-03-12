Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will have you sleuthing from the spirit world this June

The remaster of the cult classic Nintendo DS game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is officially out this coming June.

Last month Nintendo gave us a Direct that had some surprise reveals that were pretty perfectly catered to fans of the original Nintendo DS, like with Level-5 finally bringing back the Professor Layton series. Arguably the bigger surprise, though, was the announcement from Capcom that Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective would be receiving an HD release on Switch. And in Capcom's recent showcase, the developer confirmed the game will be launching June 30, on Switch, as well as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

In Ghost Trick, you play as Sissel, a spirit that has no memory of who he is or why he was killed, on a journey to figure out the mystery behind his departed state. Using ghostly powers from the spirit world, he can mess with objects from the real world to protect a red-haired woman Lynne from being taken out by hitmen.

The remaster also features updated high-res graphics, increased frame rate, and an optimised user interface. There's a new challenges feature too, which allows you to unlock art and music from the game, the music now having new updated versions, though the original is still available to listen to if you want.

Ghost Trick is likely a title many haven't heard of, though not because it's not a good game. It originally launched on the first DS system in January 2011, a month before the 3DS was released. On top of that, it didn't release worldwide until a full year later, meaning many players would be looking for 3DS only games, as is the fate for many games that launched on hardware at the end of its lifespan. If you did miss out on this title back in the day, definitely give it a shot if you're a fan of Ace Attorney, as the creator of the best law games around Shu Takumi also made Ghost Trick.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is available to pre-order now ahead of its June 30 launch.