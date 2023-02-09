Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will be arriving on Switch in HD, and I can’t wait

Last night’s Nintendo Direct was packed from start to finish with games to be excited about, most notably, plenty of ports and remasters. One title that slipped under my radar thanks to a trip to the kitchen was the wonderful Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, which will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in HD this summer.

See exactly what Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is all about here.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is a supernatural adventure game that first launched on the Nintendo DS back in 2012. In fact, it’s one of the best Nintendo DS games of all time, and I’m personally over the moon that I’ll finally be able to revisit the ghostly endeavours of Sissel in HD.

In Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, you play as Sissel, a spirit who awakes with no memories of his past. After learning some nifty ghost tricks, Sissel learns he can manipulate the objects around him and mess around with time; using what he knows, Sissel can actually go back in time and save peoples lives.

What makes it better? You actually get to play as a ghostly dog later in the game. I won’t share too much more than that, because this is one of those fun, charming, yet dark games best experienced for yourself.

And if you’re not fully convinced yet, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective was actually written by Shu Takumi, the creator of Ace Attorney. So, you can be pretty confident that the unfolding narrative here is fun, and refreshing. Pair this with new HD visuals, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is a must-have for your Nintendo Switch.

As for when the game will release on the Nintendo Switch, we aren’t sure yet, with Nintendo sharing that it’ll arrive ‘this summer’.