Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Iki Island DLC enhance one of the best PlayStation exclusives

For me, Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation exclusives to date. I loved it on PS4, and the 60 FPS bump it received on PS5 made it even better. And now we've got even more improvements and content in the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Iki Island DLC.

How you get your hands on this depends on what you already own and what platform you're gaming on, but the key thing to note is that as a huge fan I lapped up all the new content and quality of life improvements.

In short, the new Iki Island expansion isn't the longest in terms of story, but there are new side missions to take on that will see you spend more time with Jin. And the game as a whole feels more refined now thanks to some neat improvements.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is out on August 20 for PS4 and PS5. Let us know what you think of the video in the comments below. Are you planning to play on PS4 or going for the full-fat PS5 option?

