Genshin Impact Sucrose materials for ascension and talents

Take a tour around Mondstadt to grab up all the Sucrose materials in Genshin Impact.

Sucrose uses items you can find with comparative ease in Mondstadt, and when you run out of flowers to pick, you can grow them yourself in the Serenitea Pot.

Sucrose shares her ascension materials with the Traveler and Bennett, so make sure to plan carefully who you want to level up and when.

If you're not sure what to do with her, check out our Sucrose build guide for some recommendations.

Genshin Impact Sucrose materials

Sucrose materials for ascension

This is what you'll need to take Sucrose up to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 Whopperflower Nectar, 3 Windwheel Aster 20,000 40 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15 Whopperflower Nectar, 10 Windwheel Aster, 2 Hurricane Seed 40,000 50 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12 Shimmering Nectar, 20 Windwheel Aster, 4 Hurricane Seed 60,000 60 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18 Shimmering Nectar, 30 Windwheel Aster, 8 Hurricane Seed 80,000 70 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Energy Nectar, 45 Windwheel Aster, 12 Hurricane Seed 100,000 80 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24 Energy Nectar, 60 Windwheel Aster, 20 Hurricane Seed 120,000

Vayuda Turquoise Anemo stones come from the Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut, and the Matrix world bosses, along with the Stormterror and Scaramouche weekly bosses.

Windwheel Asters grow in a few spots around Mondstadt. Our detailed Windwheel Aster locations guide has more specifics.

Whopperflower Nectar and its variants come from Whopperflowers, as you'd guess. These plants spawn across Teyvat, but they appear in higher concentrations in Liyue. You're also more likely to have them show up in Blossom of Revelation challenges in Liyue, and you can spend Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get Nectar of each rarity tier.

Hurricane Seed is a boss drop from the Anemo Hypostasis. Once you have a strong team assembled, you can defeat that particular boss fairly quickly, so it's a good way to build up your Turquoise stash as well.

Sucrose ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like if you lump it together.

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

18 Whopperflower Nectar

30 Shimmering Nectar

36 Energy Nectar

46 Hurricane Seed

168 Windwheel Aster

420,000 Mora

Sucrose talent materials

Sucrose uses more Nectar for her talents, along with an item from the weekly wolf boss.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Freedom, 6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 3 2 Guide to Freedom, 3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 4 4 Guide to Freedom, 4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 5 6 Guide to Freedom, 6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 6 9 Guide to Freedom, 9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Freedom, 4 Energy Nectar, 1 Spirit Locket of Boreas 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Freedom, 6 Energy Nectar, 1 Spirit Locket of Boreas 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Freedom, 9 Energy Nectar, 2 Spirit Locket of Boreas 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Freedom, 12 Energy Nectar, 2 Spirit Locket of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Freedom books come from the Frozen Rift Domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Spirit Lockets are a possible drop from the Wolf of the North weekly boss in Wolvendom, south of Stormterror's Domain. You may end up with a different material, and if so, you can transform it into the one you want at an alchemy table.

Sucrose talent materials total

Here's what it'll cost to fully level up one of Sucrose's talents. Since Crowns of Insight are rare, it's best to stick to just one or two talents. Sucrose's burst and skill should be your priority.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Freedom

6 Whopperflower Nectar

6 Spirit Locket of Boreas

21 Guide to Freedom

22 Shimmering Nectar

31 Energy Nectar

38 Philosophies of Freedom

1,652,500 Mora

