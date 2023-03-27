Watch PAX East Insider now!

Watch PAX East Insider now!

Exclusive interviews, gameplay and more direct from the Boston show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Secret Recipe

Genshin Impact Sucrose materials for ascension and talents

A bit of this and a pinch of that

Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on
Genshin Impact Sucrose materials: An anime girl with short green hair, wearing a blue and white cap and onesie, is standing in the middle of a vibrant green field. Flowers surround her, and she's creating a small green whirlwind with her right hand.

Take a tour around Mondstadt to grab up all the Sucrose materials in Genshin Impact.

Sucrose uses items you can find with comparative ease in Mondstadt, and when you run out of flowers to pick, you can grow them yourself in the Serenitea Pot.

Sucrose shares her ascension materials with the Traveler and Bennett, so make sure to plan carefully who you want to level up and when.

If you're not sure what to do with her, check out our Sucrose build guide for some recommendations.

Watch on YouTube

Genshin Impact Sucrose materials

Sucrose materials for ascension

This is what you'll need to take Sucrose up to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora
20 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 Whopperflower Nectar, 3 Windwheel Aster 20,000
40 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15 Whopperflower Nectar, 10 Windwheel Aster, 2 Hurricane Seed 40,000
50 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12 Shimmering Nectar, 20 Windwheel Aster, 4 Hurricane Seed 60,000
60 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18 Shimmering Nectar, 30 Windwheel Aster, 8 Hurricane Seed 80,000
70 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Energy Nectar, 45 Windwheel Aster, 12 Hurricane Seed 100,000
80 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24 Energy Nectar, 60 Windwheel Aster, 20 Hurricane Seed 120,000

Vayuda Turquoise Anemo stones come from the Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut, and the Matrix world bosses, along with the Stormterror and Scaramouche weekly bosses.

Windwheel Asters grow in a few spots around Mondstadt. Our detailed Windwheel Aster locations guide has more specifics.

Whopperflower Nectar and its variants come from Whopperflowers, as you'd guess. These plants spawn across Teyvat, but they appear in higher concentrations in Liyue. You're also more likely to have them show up in Blossom of Revelation challenges in Liyue, and you can spend Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get Nectar of each rarity tier.

Hurricane Seed is a boss drop from the Anemo Hypostasis. Once you have a strong team assembled, you can defeat that particular boss fairly quickly, so it's a good way to build up your Turquoise stash as well.

Sucrose ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like if you lump it together.

  • 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
  • 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
  • 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
  • 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
  • 18 Whopperflower Nectar
  • 30 Shimmering Nectar
  • 36 Energy Nectar
  • 46 Hurricane Seed
  • 168 Windwheel Aster
  • 420,000 Mora

Sucrose talent materials

Sucrose uses more Nectar for her talents, along with an item from the weekly wolf boss.

Level Materials Cost in Mora
2 3 Teachings of Freedom, 6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500
3 2 Guide to Freedom, 3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500
4 4 Guide to Freedom, 4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000
5 6 Guide to Freedom, 6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000
6 9 Guide to Freedom, 9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500
7 4 Philosophies of Freedom, 4 Energy Nectar, 1 Spirit Locket of Boreas 120,000
8 6 Philosophies of Freedom, 6 Energy Nectar, 1 Spirit Locket of Boreas 260,000
9 12 Philosophies of Freedom, 9 Energy Nectar, 2 Spirit Locket of Boreas 450,000
10 16 Philosophies of Freedom, 12 Energy Nectar, 2 Spirit Locket of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Freedom books come from the Frozen Rift Domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Spirit Lockets are a possible drop from the Wolf of the North weekly boss in Wolvendom, south of Stormterror's Domain. You may end up with a different material, and if so, you can transform it into the one you want at an alchemy table.

Sucrose talent materials total

Here's what it'll cost to fully level up one of Sucrose's talents. Since Crowns of Insight are rare, it's best to stick to just one or two talents. Sucrose's burst and skill should be your priority.

  • 1 Crown of Insight
  • 3 Teachings of Freedom
  • 6 Whopperflower Nectar
  • 6 Spirit Locket of Boreas
  • 21 Guide to Freedom
  • 22 Shimmering Nectar
  • 31 Energy Nectar
  • 38 Philosophies of Freedom
  • 1,652,500 Mora

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Josh Broadwell avatar

Josh Broadwell

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch