Genshin Impact Ganyu materials for ascension and talents
Genshin Impact Ganyu materials aren’t particularly difficult to gather, but they are common enough that you may want to stop and think before deciding who to use them on.
Ganyu shares her ascension materials with over half a dozen other characters and the same again with her talent books.
If you’re not sure how to use the icy warrior and get the most out of these materials, check out our Ganyu build guide for some recommendations!
Genshin Impact Ganyu materials
Ganyu materials for ascension
Here's what it takes to get Ganyu to level 90.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Whopperflower Nectar, 3 Qingxin
|20,000
|40
|3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Whopperflower Nectar, 10 Qingxin, 2 Hoarfrost Core
|40,000
|50
|6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Shimmering Nectar, 20 Qingxin, 4 Hoarfrost Core
|60,000
|60
|3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Shimmering Nectar, 30 Qingxin, 8 Hoarfrost Core
|80,000
|70
|6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Energy Nectar, 45 Qingxin, 12 Hoarfrost Core
|100,000
|80
|6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Energy Nectar, 60 Qingxin, 20 Hoarfrost Core
|120,000
Cryo gemstones come from the Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, and a few other bosses, including the Wolf of the North, Stormterror, and Maguu Kenki. The two Cryo bosses are the only ones guaranteed to drop the stones, though, and since you need the Regisvine for Ganyu anyway, you might as well farm your stones from it.
Whopperflower Nectar and its variants come from Whopperflowers, hence the name. These elemental plants spawn across Teyvat, but they seem to appear in higher concentrations in Liyue. You're also more likely to have them show up in Blossom of Revelation challenges in Liyue, and you can spend Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get Nectar of each rarity tier.
This is a common material for ascension and talents, so you really can never have too much of it.
Qingxin is a local speciality in Liyue that only grows in certain places. Our Qingxin locations guide has more specific details.
Hoarfrost Core is a boss drop from the Cryo Regisvine, one of the first bosses you'll encounter in the game.
Ganyu ascension materials total
This is what all of that amounts to.
- 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 9 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 9 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 18 Whopperflower Nectar
- 30 Shimmering Nectar
- 36 Energy Nectar
- 46 Hoarfrost Core
- 168 Qingxin
- 420,000 Mora
Ganyu Talent materials
This is what you'll need to take one of Ganyu's talents to level 10.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Diligence, 6 Whopperflower Nectar
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Diligence, 3 Shimmering Nectar
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Diligence, 4 Shimmering Nectar
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Diligence, 6 Shimmering Nectar
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Diligence, 9 Shimmering Nectar
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Diligence, 4 Energy Nectar, 1 Shadow of the Warrior
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Diligence, 6 Energy Nectar, 1 Shadow of the Warrior
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Diligence, 9 Energy Nectar, 2 Shadow of the Warrior
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Diligence, 12 Energy Nectar, 2 Shadow of the Warrior, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Diligence books come from the Taishan Mansion Domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Shadow of the Warrior is a possible drop from the weekly Childe boss. If you end up with a different item, you can transmute it at any alchemy table and walk away with the one you need.
Ganyu materials total
This is what that looks like all added up.
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Diligence
- 6 Whopperflower Nectar
- 6 Shadow of the Warrior
- 21 Guide to Diligence
- 22 Shimmering Nectar
- 31 Energy Nectar
- 38 Philosophies of Diligence
- 1,652,500 Mora
Since it costs a lot to level up one talent, we recommend maxing out just one or two of Ganyu's talents. Her talent priority depends on how you use her. If Ganyu is your main DPS, focus on her normal attack first, to get the most out of her charged attack's special effect. If she's a sub-DPS who mainly provides Cryo support, focus on her burst first.
If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.