Genshin Impact Ganyu materials for ascension and talents

Genshin Impact Ganyu materials aren’t particularly difficult to gather, but they are common enough that you may want to stop and think before deciding who to use them on.

Ganyu shares her ascension materials with over half a dozen other characters and the same again with her talent books.

If you’re not sure how to use the icy warrior and get the most out of these materials, check out our Ganyu build guide for some recommendations!

Genshin Impact Ganyu materials

Ganyu materials for ascension

Here's what it takes to get Ganyu to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Whopperflower Nectar, 3 Qingxin 20,000 40 3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Whopperflower Nectar, 10 Qingxin, 2 Hoarfrost Core 40,000 50 6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Shimmering Nectar, 20 Qingxin, 4 Hoarfrost Core 60,000 60 3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Shimmering Nectar, 30 Qingxin, 8 Hoarfrost Core 80,000 70 6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Energy Nectar, 45 Qingxin, 12 Hoarfrost Core 100,000 80 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Energy Nectar, 60 Qingxin, 20 Hoarfrost Core 120,000

Cryo gemstones come from the Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, and a few other bosses, including the Wolf of the North, Stormterror, and Maguu Kenki. The two Cryo bosses are the only ones guaranteed to drop the stones, though, and since you need the Regisvine for Ganyu anyway, you might as well farm your stones from it.

Whopperflower Nectar and its variants come from Whopperflowers, hence the name. These elemental plants spawn across Teyvat, but they seem to appear in higher concentrations in Liyue. You're also more likely to have them show up in Blossom of Revelation challenges in Liyue, and you can spend Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get Nectar of each rarity tier.

This is a common material for ascension and talents, so you really can never have too much of it.

Qingxin is a local speciality in Liyue that only grows in certain places. Our Qingxin locations guide has more specific details.

Hoarfrost Core is a boss drop from the Cryo Regisvine, one of the first bosses you'll encounter in the game.

Ganyu ascension materials total

This is what all of that amounts to.

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

9 Shivada Jade Fragment

9 Shivada Jade Chunk

18 Whopperflower Nectar

30 Shimmering Nectar

36 Energy Nectar

46 Hoarfrost Core

168 Qingxin

420,000 Mora

Ganyu Talent materials

This is what you'll need to take one of Ganyu's talents to level 10.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Diligence, 6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 3 2 Guide to Diligence, 3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 4 4 Guide to Diligence, 4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 5 6 Guide to Diligence, 6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 6 9 Guide to Diligence, 9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Diligence, 4 Energy Nectar, 1 Shadow of the Warrior 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Diligence, 6 Energy Nectar, 1 Shadow of the Warrior 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Diligence, 9 Energy Nectar, 2 Shadow of the Warrior 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Diligence, 12 Energy Nectar, 2 Shadow of the Warrior, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Diligence books come from the Taishan Mansion Domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Shadow of the Warrior is a possible drop from the weekly Childe boss. If you end up with a different item, you can transmute it at any alchemy table and walk away with the one you need.

Ganyu materials total

This is what that looks like all added up.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Diligence

6 Whopperflower Nectar

6 Shadow of the Warrior

21 Guide to Diligence

22 Shimmering Nectar

31 Energy Nectar

38 Philosophies of Diligence

1,652,500 Mora

Since it costs a lot to level up one talent, we recommend maxing out just one or two of Ganyu's talents. Her talent priority depends on how you use her. If Ganyu is your main DPS, focus on her normal attack first, to get the most out of her charged attack's special effect. If she's a sub-DPS who mainly provides Cryo support, focus on her burst first.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.