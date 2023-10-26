When is the Genshin Impact 4.2 Livestream?

It's that time once again Travelers, with HoYoverse set to broadcast a new Genshin Impact livestream. The next Special Program, which was announced earlier this week, will take a deep dive into the upcoming version 4.2 update, running through what fans can expect from the new patch and the next Banner schedule.

New livestreams also mean a bunch of new Genshin Impact codes, which should offer players the chance to claim 300 free Primogems for a limited-time. The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream looks like it will be one of the final Special Programs taking place in 2023, so don't miss one of your last chances to grab a few free Primogems.

If you can't wait to tune into the broadcast, we've rounded-up everything you need to know on the next Genshin Impact livestream. We've got details on the start time and date, where you can watch it live and when the replay will be available, plus more.

What time is the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream?

The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream was originally scheduled to take place at 1pm BST on Friday 27 October 2023. However, hours before it was due to start HoYoverse announced it had been postponed. No new stream date and time was announced, with those details to be revealed later.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program Postponement Notice



Dear Travelers,

Dear Travelers,

The Version 4.2 Special Program that was originally scheduled to be broadcast on 10/27/2023 will be postponed. Please stay tuned for subsequent announcements regarding the specific broadcast time. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 27, 2023

How to watch the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream

The next Genshin Impact Special Program was originally planned to be broadcast live first on Twitch, with a replay available on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel an hour after the livestream began. That was before the 4.2 livestream was postponed, so we'll have to wait and see whether that's still the case when the broadcast gets rescheduled.

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream

As always, HoYoverse has kept its lips sealed about what to expect from the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream, and have only dropped a few teasers. When they announced the next Special Program, the Chinese devs said the broadcast would reveal "juicy details about new game content and developments" for version 4.2, as well as dropping "some redemption codes and other goodies".

Version 4.2 Special Program Preview #GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/27/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!https://t.co/xo4YDsKpRF



This special program will… pic.twitter.com/WvXA6F5kqq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 25, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Judging by past Genshin Impact broadcasts, fans can expect three redemption codes to be released that each offer 100 Primogems and other rewards. You need to be quick to redeem these codes though as they typically only last for less than 24 hours. While we'll have to wait and see what HoYoverse has planned for version 4.2, they did drop one heavy hint. In the promotional artwork for the next livestream, a cute chibi version of Furina could be seen - which hints the Fontaine character could be one of the Banners in the next update.

The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream also looks like it will be one of the final Special Programs of 2023. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, and just before a patch is released a livestream is held detailing what fans can expect from the next version. That means, unless HoYoverse majorly changes its typical release pattern, we should only get one more Special Program this year. That would be the Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream, which looks set to drop towards the start of December 2023.

