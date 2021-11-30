Generation Zero is the latest surprise arrival on Xbox Game Pass

Generation Zero – Avalanche Studios' four-player co-op open-world shooter set in 1980's Sweden – has just arrived on Xbox Game Pass. Spotted by our own Tom Orry on the Xbox app ahead of an offical email landing in our inbox to announce it, the game appears to be downloadable from today (November 30) on the subscription service.

A dedicated Xbox Game Pass trailer has been posted to Systemic Reaction's YouTube page, too (see below), that shows off the distinct environment and vibe this atmospheric shooter has.

Set in the Swedish countryside, the game has a very different tone from Avalanche's mayhem-filled Just Cause series. Generation Zero is playable in solo or in co-op with up to four players, and requires you to use guerrilla tactics to really get one over on the various enemies you'll encounter in the wintery world.

You'll be ambushing, sneaking past and occasionally shooting at an invading race of machines in an open world, complete with dynamic weather and a day and night cycle. It sort of looks a bit like a Simon Stalenhag painitng come to life – which I'm super into.

The timing of the game's arrival on Xbox Game Pass makes sense: Geneneration Zero's Resistance update is finally hitting Xbox consoles soon.

The update introduces a wealth of content to help you fight back againstt the encroaching machines, including a home base defense mode, and revamps of key map locations, too.

The game didn't impress too much back when it launched in 2019, but perhaps a new breath of life on Game Pass and a big new update can reverse the game's fortune somewhat.