Leaked Xbox Game Pass branding suggests family plan can be shared with friends too

Xbox has recently been trialling letting subscribers share Game Pass with family members, but a recent leak suggests you'll be able to do it with friends too.

Earlier this month, Microsoft started testing a family plan of Game Pass in Colombia and Ireland, which lets you share Game Pass benefits with your family. However, as reported by The Verge, some branding for the scheme has leaked which suggests that the plan won't just be limited to family members, but to friends too.

As shared by leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia, shared the branding, quite simply called "Friends & Family," which strongly suggests the branding will be more broad than just family members whenever it does launch. It would make things easier, as registering your friends as family members could possibly cause problems somewhere down the line.

Currently, in Ireland the cost of the family plan of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs €21.99, a little under double the usual cost of €12.99. You could obviously just front the cost yourself and share it with four of your friends or family, but even just splitting the cost with one other person saves you two euro. If you have four friends that you regularly exchange money with, that's only €4.39 a month per person, a ridiculously good deal for something as expansive as Game Pass.

Whatever the final branding does end up being, either way it will mean that up to five people will be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to online multiplayer, Game Pass on console and PC, and EA Play access.

Through the subscription you also have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which while only available with select tiles, does let you play a range of games on various devices, including mobile phones. Which in turns makes Game Pass for about five quid sounds like a very good deal.