Family Plan currently in testing for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is expanding its Xbox Game Pass subscription service by offering a family plan.

The option is currently in testing in Colombia, and Ireland, and Xbox Insiders can preview this plan which allows you to share Game Pass games with up to four others across the cloud, PC, and Xbox. All parties will have unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.

To participate in the preview, you need to purchase the Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview Game Pass plan in the Microsoft Store.

There are a few things to know, first.

The people you share your membership with do not have to be Insiders but must reside in the same country as you, however, enrollment is limited and will remain open while the offer is available.

Joining the Game Pass – Insider Preview will convert the time remaining on your membership to time in the new plan, based upon the monetary value of the old membership. This means that a full month of Ultimate, for example, will be converted to 18 days of membership. This way you won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription upon conversion.

Conversion is final, and you must wait for your new membership to expire before returning to a previous membership.

Conversion is not available for invited group members, so before joining a group, a group member will either have to cancel their existing subscription or wait for it to expire. If they do not have a Microsoft account, invited friends and family will have to create a new Microsoft account and sign in with it to participate.

Members with Xbox All Access won’t be able to participate in this preview.

If you reside in Colombia, know that parts of the copy for the preview have not been localized and might be displayed in English.

Pricing for the family plan wasn't provided, but we suspect more information will become available once Insider testing is finished.