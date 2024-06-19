The next Game of Thrones spinoff has finally started filming, so let's hope they don't can it before we get the chance to watch it

A first look at the next Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been revealed, as filming finally gets going.

Game of Thrones, once upon a time, was one of the most popular television shows around. It's no surprise that Warner Bros. wanted to continue to capitalise on that success with spin-offs and the like, but so far it's only managed to get one off the ground, the also quite popular House of the Dragon. But yesterday, the official Game of Thrones Twitter account showed a set photo of Peter Claffey in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, an upcoming prequel set one hundred years before the events of the main series.

Set a century before #GameOfThrones, the new @HBO Original drama series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is now in production. Coming soon to @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/CS7tX7iND2 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) June 18, 2024

An official logline explains, "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

This series is based on author George R. R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, and Ser Duncan the Tall and co will have some run-ins with several Targaryen's, some of which will be played by Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Bertie Carvel (The Crown), and Sam Spruell (Fargo). Rounding out the cast is Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Daniel Ings (Sex Education).

Of course, while the fact that production has started on the prequel show, don't get your hopes up just yet. A show codenamed Blood Moon, another prequel, was cancelled a while back, even though an entire pilot was shot. And earlier this year the Jon Snow spin-off was also canned, so overall the broader Game of Thrones universe hasn't gone so well for HBO. Maybe A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will fare a bit better, but I'm not placing any bets. There's no release date on the prequel series just yet, but it'll be coming soon to Max.