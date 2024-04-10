HBO can't find its footing with Game of Thrones as another spin-off gets canned

Oh dear, another Game of Thrones spin-off is no longer in development at HBO, this time the one set to focus on Jon Snow.

With Game of Thrones having been as successful as it was, it's no surprise that HBO would want to capitalise on that as much as possible. Unfortunately for the network, it's only actually managed to get one show off the ground so far, House of the Dragon, whose second season is due out this summer. And now, in an interview with Screen Rant, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has confirmed that the sequel series starring his character is no longer in the works. "I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development," Harington said.

"I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it.

"And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

That'll obviously be disappointing news to fans of the character, but it's not the first Game of Thrones show to be cancelled by HBO. The network had even shot a pilot for another prequel series, Blood Moon, but it was ultimately cancelled (even if the pilot cost $30 million to make). There are other series in development though, including an animated series, so at least the future of Game of Thrones isn't all bleak.