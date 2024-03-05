If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
DRAGGING ON

House of the Dragon season 2 finally has a release window, but HBO still won't say exactly when

Keep your secrets.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower stand next to each other in front of the eye of a dragon in a promotional image for House of the Dragon.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

It's been a lengthy wait for House of the Dragon season 2, but a release window has finally been confirmed, even if an exact date hasn't been shared yet.

As much as it pains me to say it, it's somehow already March, meaning this year is moving far too quickly - that's not a bad thing for those of you waiting for House of the Dragon, though, as Variety reported this week that season 2 of the Game of Thrones spinoff will finally be coming in June. This apparently came from Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, so everyone say "thank you J.B."

Cover image for YouTube videoHouse of the Dragon Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max

On the other side of the coin, Perrette didn't reveal an exact release date for the premiere, so maybe don't make your thanks too enthusiastic. We've known that House of the Dragon season 2 has been set to release in summer for a little while now, but this is the first official word we've had on a release date. Earlier this year, it seemed that Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targareyn on the show (and, you know, literal Doctor Who) might have let the release window slip - though he said he expected it to release in August, meaning we're getting it a bit earlier than previously thought.

While House of the Dragon season 2 isn't even out yet, and there hasn't actually been an official world on a season 3 or 4, in December Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin shared on his personal blog that he spent "two days locked in a room with [House of the Dragon showrunner] Ryan Condal and his writing staff talking about the third and fourth seasons," of the show. Meaning, don't be surprised if the show gets a quick renewal following the release of the second season.

