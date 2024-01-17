Oops, Matt Smith might have confirmed House of the Dragon's season 2 release date

House of the Dragon season 2 still doesn't have an exact release date, but Matt Smith appears to have narrowed it down at the very least.

Smith might be better known for his stint as the titular Doctor Who, but in more recent years you will have seen him as Daemon Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel show House of the Dragon. As spotted by NME, the actor recently appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, where unsurprisingly he was asked about House of the Dragon. Presenter of the show, Ball herself, asked when we can expect the next season, to which Smith said "August, I think… this summer, yeah." At this point in time all that's been officially confirmed in terms of a release date is summer 2024, so August doesn't exactly come as much of a surprise.

Smith also shared where the show was roughly in development, saying that he's "not seen any of it yet, but we finished it last year. So we’ve gotta do all the ADR and all that business." Outside of that, the only thing we've got to go on about House of the Dragon season 2 was the teaser trailer released last month. The teaser trailer certainly showed off more of that dramatic fantasy goodness, with big battles and fire-breathing dragons, but it was a short one so don't expect to learn too much from it.

Last month, original creator of the Game of Thrones series George R. R. Martin shared in a blogpost that he spent "two days locked in a room with [House of the Dragon showrunner] Ryan Condal and his writing talking about the third and fourth seasons," of the prequel show, so it sounds like work is underway there. A more recent blog post also noted that HBO and the author have their "own animated projects" set on the world of A Song of Ice and Fire in the works. Apparently none have been greenlit yet, but Martin thinks they are "getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them." Essentially, it sounds like there's a lot more Game of Thrones to look forward to.